B.C. government invests $12M to revamp 4 SPCA locations, with $7M slated for Vancouver
A Vancouver animal centre is about to get a $7 million makeover as part of a province-wide plan to replace closed or outdated BC SPCA locations.
The B.C. government announced on Monday that it is investing a total of $12 million to help build SPCA shelter replacements in four cities.
Prince George will receive $3 million of the funds, while Duncan and Fort St. John are both slated to receive $1 million each.
“Currently, the shelters in these communities are either closed or outdated, and are neither designed nor equipped to provide modern care for animals,” the province explained in a statement.
The Vancouver branch, which is in operation at 1205 East 7th Ave., is slated to be redeveloped into a shelter with a 20,000 square foot animal centre, a 9,000 square foot veterinary hospital and 5,000 square foot education centre.
Eileen Drever, a senior officer with the BC SPCA, says the new Vancouver campus will provide shelter, care and outreach services for local animals, as well as ones transferred from different communities that aren’t able to help the animals.
“It will be the provincial nerve centre of our organization; where we co-ordinate large deployments for animal-protection and emergency services, and work to change how animals are treated in society,” Drever said in a statement Monday.
Shoni Field, the branch’s interim chief communications officer, says it will also be a hub for animal protection, humane education, advocacy, research, policy development and disaster response.
“The animal sheltering spaces will be designed to help us better support fearful, anxious and under-socialized animals, which we’re seeing in increasing numbers,” Field wrote in an email to CTV News.
In response to the growing number of animals with behaviour issues, the $1 million slated for BC SPCA Cowichan will be used to create a first-in-Canada centre.
Duncan’s 27-year-old facility will be redeveloped into the Vancouver Island Animal Behaviour Centre.
The other $1 million investment will help Fort St. John establish a permanent BC SPCA location.
The branch recently relocated to a building at 10503 89th Ave. in February, 11 months after structural issues were identified in its previous building, which made it unsafe for humans and animals alike.
In Prince George, the $3 million will be used to redevelop a facility that provides regional services for the Cariboo and northern B.C.
On top of the multi-million dollar investment into BC SPCA, the services of which are primarily funded through individual donors, the province has also committed to resuming work to develop a new framework for people who breed cats and dogs.
“We are committed to ensuring that all pets are treated with the utmost care and respect,” Agriculture and Food Minister Pam Alexis said in Monday’s statement.
She says the goal of the framework is “to protect kittens and puppies in B.C. from unethical breeders, like puppy mills.”
No dates have been provided in terms of when construction will start and end for the four facilities.
“We need to move through all permitting and secure additional funding prior to the start date,” Field said of the Vancouver branch.
The government says the four facilities receiving provincial aid offer care to thousands of companion pets each year in B.C., including cats, dogs, birds, rabbits and rodents.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia's enemies
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blasted organizers of a weekend revolt as 'traitors' who played into the hands of Ukraine's government and its allies. The rebellion by armed mercenaries, which lasted less than 24 hours, was the gravest threat yet to Putin's authority.
Calgary-based Suncor Energy says it suffered a cybersecurity incident
A Canadian oil company is the latest to report it experienced a cyber security incident.
'We will navigate this together:' Funerals begin for seniors killed in bus crash
After months of recovery from an accident, Donna Showdra was excited to venture on her first small trip doing something she loved -- spending a day at the casino. Showdra, 79, was among the seniors on a minibus from western Manitoba travelling to the Sand Hills Casino on June 15 when it went into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry.
David Johnston files final report on foreign meddling, done as special rapporteur
Former governor general David Johnston has filed his final -- and confidential -- report on foreign interference to the prime minister, ending his controversial term as special rapporteur.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Tourist filmed carving his girlfriend's name into Rome's Colosseum
Italy’s culture minister is calling for a man to be “identified and sanctioned” after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée’s names into the Colosseum in Rome.
Poor sense of smell linked to depression in older adults: study
A poor sense of smell has been linked to an increased risk of depression in older adults, according to a new study.
Trudeau taking cautious approach with uprising to not stoke Russian propaganda
Canada is monitoring the situation in Russia after a short-lived armed rebellion by a mercenary leader this weekend, Prime Minister Justin said Monday, adding a cautious approach is needed to avoid fuelling Russian propaganda.
Nickelback officially inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame with plaque ceremony in Calgary
Alberta rock band Nickelback sealed its spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on Sunday with an official plaque ceremony.
Vancouver Island
-
Crews and helicopter respond to suspicious wildfires near Port Alberni
The British Columbia Wildfire Service is responding to a pair of suspicious wildfires burning near Port Alberni. The fires were discovered Monday morning, just south of the Port Alberni Highway, near Rogers Creek and the city's Sahara Heights neighbourhood.
-
Construction firm fined $43K for lack of fall protection at Victoria job site
British Columbia's workplace health and safety agency has fined a construction company more than $43,000 for a "high-risk and repeated violation" at a Victoria work site.
-
Woman missing from Nanaimo sighted on northern Vancouver Island
Mounties are asking the public to help find a missing 38-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from since June 21. A statement from the Nanaimo RCMP says Georgia Schell was reported missing on Monday.
Calgary
-
3 people injured in Memorial Drive crash
Calgary police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive on Monday that injured three people.
-
Calgary police investigate shooting in Whitehorn
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Whitehorn.
-
Suspect arrested, charged in CTrain station sex assault
Tips from the public have led to the arrest of a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred in downtown Calgary earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
Alberta doctors call for investigation, apology over decision about Hinshaw
More than 100 Alberta doctors have signed an open letter to express concern about a decision to revoke a job offer to the province's former chief medical officer of health.
-
Watch: Moose spotted in downtown Edmonton
A moose was seen 'running wildly' near Ice District early Monday morning.
-
Indigenous Services Canada needs to work with First Nations to better prepare for wildfires: audit
While several Indigenous communities in Alberta start to return, rebuild and recover from devastating wildfires, a Métis fire researcher says Indigenous communities feel the effects sooner and longer.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto election updates as city gets closer to naming new mayor
It's election day in Toronto. The polls opened at 10 a.m. and are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Follow along for live updates.
-
Man, 45, dies in hospital after daytime attack at Hamilton park
A man has died after being attacked Thursday morning at a public park in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Suncor Energy cyberattack hits Petro-Canada gas stations
A cyberattack is behind the Petro-Canada outage that has blocked customers from paying with credit cards at the pumps and logging into their accounts for several days.
Montreal
-
Forest fire centre declares 2023 already worst year ever for Canadian wildfires
Canada surpassed the record for area burned by wildfires in a single year Monday as hundreds of fires continued to blaze in almost every province and territory.
-
Smog warning ends in Montreal but now there's a severe thunderstorm watch
A smog warning has ended in Montreal after air quality in the city was ranked as the worst in the world among major cities around the world.
-
Police searching for missing man, 33, last seen in Lachine
Montreal police investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who was last seen in the Lachine area on Sunday. Gaetan Reid Lamarche, 33, speaks French and is described as a white man who is 1.78 metres tall, weighs 86 kilograms, and has brown eyes and a shaved head.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warning downgraded in Riding Mountain National Park, Rossburn
A tornado warning issued in Riding Mountain National Park and the Municipality of Rossburn, including Waywayseecappo has been downgraded.
-
Mistrial declared in Manitoba murder case after defence lawyer falls ill
A Winnipeg judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Manitoba man on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his neighbour.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Southern Health region
A whooping cough outbreak has been declared in Manitoba’s Southern Health- Santé Sud region.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek 2 suspects in homicide investigation
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding two women suspected in an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
See a massive gas flare burning in Saskatoon
Drivers and residents in rosewood area may have noticed a massive flame Monday afternoon.
-
'Going to put the Indian back in the Indian': Excitement builds for new Saskatoon Cree bilingual school
Saskatoon's long-awaited new Cree bilingual school is becoming a reality.
Regina
-
Sask. man accused of running over woman twice in Regina appears in court
A 54-year-old Regina man accused of stabbing a woman and running her over twice with a vehicle, made his first appearance before a judge Monday.
-
Regina police chief stands firm: Camp at city hall 'exploiting' homelessness
Regina’s Chief of Police says he stands by his comments made last week about a homeless encampment set up in front of city hall.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches issued for eastern, northwestern Sask.
Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for portions of eastern and far northwestern Saskatchewan.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick premier set to shuffle cabinet after two ministers resigned this month
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is set to shuffle his cabinet Tuesday after two ministers resigned this month.
-
Ferry service between Bedford and Halifax is on the horizon, city councillor says
A municipal catamaran ferry service between Bedford and Halifax is on the horizon, city councillor says.
-
Doctors Nova Scotia reaches tentative agreement with province
Doctors Nova Scotia has reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with government, the organization representing the province’s physicians said Monday.
London
-
Special weather statement in effect for parts of the region
A special weather statement is in effect for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth counties, with Environment Canada warning of localized heavy rainfall.
-
'Challenges in policing are significant': Change of command ceremony swears in new London police chief
With pomp and circumstance, London Police Service (LPS) members and community leaders gathered to witness the LPS change of command on Monday. 'It is my honour and privilege to be your chief of police,' said Thai Truong, the new chief of the LPS.
-
UPDATE: Ontario woman afraid to leave adopted daughter in Nigeria
A Tillsonburg woman stuck in Nigeria awaiting immigration approval for her adopted daughter Maya, is responding to Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update Monday, June 26
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Monday, June 26.
-
Sibling fight escalates to threats and violence in West Nipissing
A dustup Saturday afternoon between two siblings ended with threats and violence, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Fireworks mishap in Callander, Ont., causes minor injuries
The Municipality of Callander says there were a few minor injuries caused by sparks from fireworks set off during Saturday’s FunFest celebrations.
Kitchener
-
Guinness World Records says world’s tallest poison ivy plant is growing in Paris, Ont.
It appears the old saying “leaves of three, let it be,” meant the opposite for a Paris, Ont. man, who landed in the history books thanks to one poisonous plant on his property.
-
Guelph encampment residents allowed to stay under Hanlon Expressway for another week
It appears residents of a homeless encampment in Guelph, Ont. have been given a bit more time to vacate the area under the Hanlon Expressway as an eviction from the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has been extended.
-
WRPS looking to identify individuals in video connected to Cambridge shooting
Waterloo regional police have released a video in connection to a Cambridge shooting as officers continue their search for multiple suspects.