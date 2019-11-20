VANCOUVER - An energy efficiency advocacy group is giving top marks to British Columbia.

Efficiency Canada, based at Carleton University, gave the province first place in its first-ever provincial scorecard.

Policy director Brendan Haley says the top rank is largely due to B.C.'s green building code, ambitious natural gas savings and significant progress in vehicle electrification.

But it says there's still room for improvement when it comes to electricity savings, an area where B.C. is dropping compared with other provinces.

