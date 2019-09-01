

Angela Jung, CTV News Vancouver





Girl guides in British Columbia will now receive more high school credits for their work in the community after they discovered there was an inequity between the number of credits they received compared to other youth-serving organizations, such as Cadets and Scouts.

Starting Sunday, guides working towards the Canada Cord for girls ages 12 to 14 and the Trailblazer Leadership Gold Award for girls ages 15 to 17 can now earn four credits per award -- the equivalent of one high school course -- up from two before.

"We realized that girl guides were receiving disproportionately fewer credits than other youth-serving organizations were receiving," explained provincial Girl Guide commissioner Diamond Isinger.

The discrepancy was brought to light by a long-time girl guide in Ladysmith.

Kylar Tennert, 12, approached Isinger with the idea that guides should receive more credit for their work, which includes weekly meetings, weekend trips, community service programs and many volunteer hours.

The guides brought the issue to the province, which worked to rectify the inequality.

"I know that Kylar was delighted to see her idea put into action and to benefit thousands of girls across British Columbia," Isinger said.

The guides are able to receive school credit through the province's approved external credentials program, which acknowledges that not all learning takes place in the classroom.

"This enhanced recognition is just yet another tool at our disposal to properly recognize girls for the amazing work they're doing at girl guides," Isinger said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim and The Canadian Press