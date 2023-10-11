Vancouver

    • B.C. First Nation 'furious' after feds reject order to protect endangered owls

    This photo from B.C.'s Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship shows a northern spotted owl, which is a critically endangered species. This photo from B.C.'s Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship shows a northern spotted owl, which is a critically endangered species.

    The chief of a British Columbia First Nation says members of his community are “furious” after the federal government reversed course on an emergency order to protect the endangered northern spotted owl.

    Spuzzum First Nation Chief James Hobart says the nation's anger comes after the Canadian Wildlife Service, a branch of the Department of Environment, said the federal government will not bring in an emergency order to prevent logging in two watersheds in B.C.'s lower Fraser River canyon.

    Federal Minister of Environment Steven Guilbeault said earlier this year that he was recommending the emergency order to cabinet to protect the spotted owl from imminent threats to its survival and recovery.

    In a letter announcing the reversal, the federal government says cabinet is instead endorsing “a collaborative approach” with the provincial government and Indigenous communities after considering factors such as socio-economic and legal impacts.

    Hobart says the spotted owl is not only sacred to a number of First Nations, but is also a “messenger of the health” of the region's old-growth forests because of its dependence on their ecosystems for survival.

    There is only one known wild-born spotted owl, a female, living in the Fraser Canyon, while two more captive-bred males were released into the wild earlier this year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News