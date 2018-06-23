

CTV Vancouver





Several B.C. families who were left stranded in Japan because the Canadian government wouldn’t issue visas to their newly adopted children have now received the necessary permissions to return to Canada.

A lawyer for the families confirmed to CTV News that the families had been granted the necessary visas late Friday night, and the office of federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen also confirmed this information.

Five couples flew overseas several weeks ago to pick up their kids from Japan only to learn the Canadian government was refusing the visas they need to bring the children home.

One of the adoptive parents, Ryan Hoag, said they met every requirement put forth by adoption agencies in Japan and Canada, as well as the B.C. and federal governments.

Even though it was Canada that was refusing the visas, Hussen said last week that it was the Japanese government's requirements that were holding up the process.

"There's a disconnect between what the Japanese government requirements were and what the organizations that were facilitating the adoptions were telling the families," Hussen said. "We've been working with the families to make sure that they comply with the Japanese law."

At the heart of the delay was a notice on the U.S. Consular Affairs website that cautions families that "a Japanese court must find that the prospective adoptive parent (s) have met several requirements, including completion of a minimum six month period of trial nurturing."

The notice from the Japanese government to the United States prompted the province of British Columbia - which has primary responsibility for the adoption process in these cases - to temporarily suspend adoptions from Japan.

On Saturday, Mathieu Genest, a spokesman for Hussen’s office, told CTV News that B.C. had confirmed it had no objections to the adoptions in question, and that the adoptions had been handled “in a manner consistent with how adoptions have been finalized in the past in Japan, and consistent with our understanding of Japanese law.”

“The Government of Japan has not raised any objections to those practices, but we are aware there are questions around the process of adoption that have been raised with other countries, and these questions warrant clarification,” Genest said. “To that end, we have halted immigration processing on any cases that are not already near completion and have asked the Japanese government to clarify their expectations on the adoption process going forward.”

Alex Stojicevic, an immigration lawyer representing the five families, told CTV News they could begin arriving back in B.C. with their adopted children as soon as Monday.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Breanna Karstens-Smith