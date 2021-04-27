VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government has extended its COVID-19 state of emergency for a 30th time.

Under the province's Emergency Program Act, states of emergency can only be prolonged for two weeks at a time. British Columbia has now been under a state of emergency for 58 weeks.

“With over 1.5 million British Columbians already vaccinated and tens of thousands more joining them each day, the end of this pandemic is in sight. But we’re not there yet,” Premier John Horgan said in a news release announcing the latest extension.

"The final mile of this pandemic is proving more difficult, but if we all keep doing our part to follow public health orders, including staying close to home, we will get through this sooner rather than later."

B.C.'s state of emergency gives officials extraordinary powers to support the government's pandemic response. The province has exercised those powers by imposing $2,300 fines on party hosts and, more recently, limiting travel between health authority regions.

The government said its decision to extend the state of emergency every two weeks is supported by health officials and emergency management officials.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C.'s longest state of emergency lasted 10 weeks, during the 2017 wildfire season.