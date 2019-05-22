

Pete Cline , CTV News Vancouver





Top education policy-makers are in Vancouver to discuss the skills students and teachers need to succeed in the future.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is hosting its Future of Education and Skills 2030 project meeting in the city.

B.C. Premiere John Horgan made opening remarks to education stakeholders, leaders and students from over 40 countries on Wednesday morning.

Government, education experts and students will meet to discuss topics such as the success of B.C. students in the K-12 education system, the science and emotion of learning and Indigenous education.

Delegates will also tour several Vancouver and North Vancouver secondary schools.

OECD will launch its new Education 2030 learning compass at the conference, which runs until May 24.