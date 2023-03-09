B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations declining again, but wastewater suggests spike may be coming
The number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals decreased to 205 Thursday, a roughly 13.5-per-cent drop from the previous week. The latest wastewater surveillance data, however, suggests infections are rising.
The province's hospitalized population continues to fluctuate below 255, which was the lowest point it reached on any Thursday in 2022.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. on Thursdays in 2023 is shown. (CTV)This graph shows the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. on Thursdays since the province switched to a "hospital census" model in January 2022. (CTV)
The hospitalization totals shown on the graphs include both those with serious cases of COVID-19 requiring medical treatment and "incidental" cases, in which a patient is hospitalized for some other reason and tests positive after admission.
Health officials estimate that between 40 and 50 per cent of hospitalizations are caused by the coronavirus, while the rest are incidental cases.
Since the province began counting hospitalizations this way in January 2022, there have been as many as 985 and as few as 188 test-positive patients in hospital on Thursdays.
WASTEWATER DATA
While hospitalizations have been declining, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's monitoring of coronavirus concentrations in wastewater suggests they may not be for long.
An update to the centre's wastewater surveillance page Thursday afternoon shows concentrations have been rising in recent weeks at every treatment plant for which data is available.
For the week ending March 5, Metro Vancouver wastewater plants showed increases in viral load of between six and 14 per cent.
Treatment plants outside the Lower Mainland saw their concentrations increase by as much as 39 per cent (Kamloops) and as little as three per cent (Penticton) during the most recent week data was available.
OTHER DATA
The number of people currently in hospital is the only up-to-date data the BCCDC releases each week. All other data is released by "epidemiological week," a Saturday-to-Sunday period that is typically five days old by the time the data is published.
Still, the decline in the hospitalized population is matched by some of the other data released this week, including a declining number of new, lab-confirmed cases and a lower number of new hospital admissions – which is different from the number currently hospitalized.
This week, the BCCDC reports 347 new, lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the province for the epidemiological week of Feb. 26 to March 4.
That's a decrease of about 14 per cent from the 404 the agency reported last week for the period ending Feb. 25.
Similarly, the BCCDC reports 79 new hospital admissions between Feb. 26 and March 4, down from 93 reported last week for the period ending Feb. 25.
This week, the previous week's total has been revised upwards to 123, and the BCCDC expects that this week's total will be revised upwards as well, "as data become more complete." Still, this week's lower starting point suggests a downward trend in new hospital admissions.
It should also be noted that there are a few caveats to the official case count. First, it only includes positive PCR tests, which are not available to most British Columbians with COVID-19 symptoms. Positive rapid antigen tests – the only type of test most residents can access – are not included.
Second, the BCCDC does not include reinfections in its weekly case count. This means someone who tested positive on a PCR test at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and tests positive again on admission to hospital in 2023 will not be included in the weekly total.
In November, the BCCDC said it was working to "better quantify" reinfections in its data. CTV News recently reached out to the agency for an update on those efforts, but has not yet received a response.
SPRING BOOSTERS
When they last held a news conference on COVID-19 in January, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry attributed the relative stability of cases and hospitalizations in the province to the high levels of immunity generated through vaccination and recent infection.
While immunity from both vaccination and infection tends to wane over time, the province has, so far, not seen a significant resurgence of COVID-19 in 2023. Provincial data shows the opposite trend, with cases and hospitalizations consistently lower than they were for most of last year.
Henry and Dix are scheduled to address the media again on Friday at 1:30 p.m. "for an update on spring COVID-19 booster doses." The news conference will be live streamed here on CTVNewsVancouver.ca.
The province's last big vaccination campaign – which encouraged "fall boosters" for most residents, along with flu shots – saw less uptake than earlier COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
As of Thursday, 93 per cent of adults in the province had received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 90 per cent had completed the initial, two-dose regimen, according to the BCCDC's vaccination coverage dashboard.
Significantly fewer people have had at least one booster dose, with 63 per cent of those 18 and older having had one as of Thursday. Only 38 per cent of B.C. adults have received four doses of vaccine, the total that would come from getting the initial shots plus a first booster and a "fall booster" when provincial health officials recommended them.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's where the Canadian economy stands 3 years into the COVID-19 pandemic
As Canada approaches the three-year mark since the start of the pandemic, Statistics Canada has reviewed how COVID-19 has changed the Canadian economy and society, showing a mixed bag of trends.
How to avoid falling for a CRA phone scam this tax season
It's tax season again, which means it's also open season for fraudsters posing as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to scam Canadians out of their money and personal information. Here are some steps recommended by the CRA you can take to protect yourself this tax season.
N.S. woman wins Maritimes' biggest lotto prize on ticket gifted by grandson
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest lottery prize has officially been announced.
Watch the exchange | Conservative MP called out for 'shameful' comment to Joly during foreign interference hearing
Liberal and NDP MPs are calling out Conservative MP Michael Cooper over what they described as a 'shameful' and 'completely unacceptable' comment he made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly during a hearing on foreign interference.
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
Family of Manitoba woman who died after aborted medical flight sues province
The family of a woman who died during the COVID-19 pandemic is suing the Manitoba government and health agencies, alleging that cuts to health care and improper medical decisions contributed to the death of Krystal Mousseau.
Former Liberal MP Marc Garneau calls anglophone minority rights in Quebec 'a hill to die on'
Former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Garneau, who announced his resignation as a member of Parliament this week, says he views anglophone minority rights in Quebec as 'a hill to die on.'
Details of U.S. President Joe Biden's official visit to Canada announced
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada between March 23 and 24 to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his trip to the nation's capital will include an address to Parliament.
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
Vancouver Island
-
'Overjoyed': Community helps Saanich girl injured in crash receive mobility bike
The Vancouver Island community has once again rallied around a young girl who suffered life-altering brain injuries after being hit by a car in a crosswalk in 2017.
-
Saanich police searching for suspect in $14K fraud investigation
Saanich police are looking to identify a man who's a suspect in a fraud investigation.
-
Port Alberni water supply system damaged, restrictions in effect
The City of Port Alberni says it has implemented Stage 3 water restrictions due to an accident that damaged its main water supply Thursday.
Calgary
-
New study suggests youth suicide attempts increased globally during COVID-19 pandemic
'The kids are, in fact, not alright," said Sheri Madigan, a psychologist at the University of Calgary and a co-author of the study.
-
Credit card debt stacking up for Albertans amid high inflation, increasing interest rates
A new report suggests Canadian credit card debt soared in the last three months of 2022 amid rising interest rates and high inflation, impacting Albertans.
-
World's best blind golfer, Calgary's Kiefer Jones, ready to defend world title in South Africa
The best blind golfer in the world lives in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Second child rescued from sexual abuse in Edmonton area in one of 'worst' cases ALERT has seen
A second young child has been rescued from alleged sexual abuse by a parent in the Edmonton area, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team says.
-
Man shot by police at Edmonton funicular had pellet gun, is still in hospital: ASIRT
A man who was shot by Edmonton Police Service tactical officers was still receiving hospital treatment Thursday, a week after the incident at the city's downtown funicular
-
'People are struggling': Taxpayer groups say Albertans can't afford the Commonwealth Games
A day after government officials announced the exploration of an Alberta bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, some are already trying to hit the brakes on the idea.
Toronto
-
Two men charged after lengthy probe into alleged corruption within $300M redevelopment project at Toronto hospital
Police have charged two men after a lengthy fraud investigation into a $300-million contract awarded in 2015 for the redevelopment of St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto.
-
Weather advisory issued for Toronto as more snow expected Friday
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Toronto as parts of the province are set to see another round of snow on Friday.
-
When is daylight saving time in Ontario in 2023?
Ontario will "spring forward" soon. Here's when to change your clocks.
Montreal
-
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
-
Former Liberal MP Marc Garneau calls anglophone minority rights in Quebec 'a hill to die on'
Former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Garneau, who announced his resignation as a member of Parliament this week, says he views anglophone minority rights in Quebec as 'a hill to die on.'
-
Police officer injured in crash en route to Rosemont shooting
Montreal police are investigating a shooting in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough as an attempted homicide. It happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday near 19th Ave. and Rosemont Blvd.
Winnipeg
-
Province proposes private liquor sales at Manitoba retailers
The Manitoba government wants to allow private liquor sales in retail and grocery stores across the province.
-
$3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized in Winnipeg; drugs woven in rugs
Ten people from Winnipeg have been arrested and charged following two drug trafficking investigations that resulted in $3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized, some of which was hidden in rugs.
-
Death of patient at Winnipeg hospital being investigated as critical incident
An initial investigation into the death of a patient waiting for care at a Winnipeg hospital found it met the criteria to be deemed a critical incident, and a comprehensive review is now ongoing.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon court hears Martell had bruises and scrapes on hands days after Moosehunter murder
Ivan Roberto Martell had bruised knuckles, abrasions and scratches on his body when he was taken into custody eight days after Ally Moosehunter’s killing, court heard on Thursday.
-
Sask. man was drugged, sexually abused, held under water while living in group home, lawsuit alleges
Troubling allegations about the way a disabled man was treated by a Saskatchewan group home are emerging from a lawsuit.
-
Saskatoon council approves motion to pull $9M from reserves to cover 2022 shortfall
Saskatoon city councillors passed a series of motions on Wednesday to draw over $9 million from reserves to cover a budget shortfall of nearly $11 million in its 2022 budget.
Regina
-
Man seen with gun arrested at Cornwall Centre, police investigating
Regina police are investigating after a man with a gun was seen in the Cornwall Centre on Thursday night.
-
Weather advisories upgraded to snowfall, blizzard warnings across southern Sask.
Snowfall and blizzard warnings have now been issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan, upgraded from special weather statements issued early in the day Thursday, according to Environment Canada.
-
Incident that led to suspension of Moose Jaw Warriors players was not criminal, police say
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says it believes the incident that led to the suspension of four Moose Jaw Warriors players in February was not criminal.
Atlantic
-
Tim Hortons' Roll Up To Win contest's 'technical error' leaves some Maritime customers feeling duped
Three Maritimers have been left with a bad taste in their mouths after Tim Hortons' Roll up To Win contest told them they won $10,000, when in fact, they had not.
-
N.S. woman wins Maritimes' biggest lotto prize on ticket gifted by grandson
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest lottery prize has officially been announced.
-
'People are scared': N.S. medical clinic sits empty for two years
For two years the medical clinic in Clark’s Harbour, N.S., has been sitting empty.
London
-
Cindy Peters found guilty in impaired driving crash that killed her friend
Cindy Peters of Southwold, Ont. showed little emotion in a packed London, Ont. courtroom after she was found guilty of an impaired driving collision that killed her friend.
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for London region
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for parts of the region. The snow will start Friday morning in London, Ont., moving east and reaching the Niagara region by Friday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Norfolk County restaurant engulfed in flames
Emergency responders are on scene south of Simcoe, Ont. where a restaurant is engulfed in flames.
Northern Ontario
-
Jury hears how crime scene DNA, fingerprints were linked to Sweeney murder suspect
Jurors at the trial of Robert Steven Wright spent Thursday listening to DNA and fingerprint experts explain how they helped link Wright to the crime scene.
-
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
-
Shooting and serious assault in downtown Sudbury within 12 hours
Sudbury police are investigating two serious incidents, a shooting and assault, that happened on the same block downtown over a 12-hour period.
Kitchener
-
Teen remains in hospital after being hit by LRT in Kitchener
A 16-year-old remains in hospital after being hit an LRT vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Charles Street, in front of Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute around 2:30 p.m., right after the school would have been letting out for the day.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Norfolk County restaurant engulfed in flames
Emergency responders are on scene south of Simcoe, Ont. where a restaurant is engulfed in flames.
-
Tim Hortons customers mistakenly told they won $10k in Roll Up to Win contest
Tim Hortons is admitting a “technical error” caused some customers to think they won $10,000 from the coffee giant’s popular Roll Up To Win contest.