B.C. court confirms national class action after flushable wipes recall
B.C.'s Supreme Court has confirmed a national class action lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark Corporation following a 2020 recall of flushable wipes over possible bacteria contamination.
Slater Vecchio, a B.C. law firm, said it's representing Canadian claimants who may have suffered injury from Cottonelle flushable wipes purchased after Feb. 7, 2020. Products were recalled in October of that year by Kimberly-Clark due to the possibility of Pluralibacter gergoviae bacterium, which can cause infections, especially in those with weakened immune systems.
A 2023 B.C. Supreme Court ruling determined claims would be resolved through a class action. The class action was confirmed in a ruling on Jan. 19.
"This judgment clarifies that there is indeed a certified class action lawsuit for persons residing anywhere in Canada. It remains Slater Vecchio LLP's priority that persons who claim to have been harmed by these allegedly defective Cottonelle-branded products have access to justice," said Saro Turner, a partner at Slater Vecchio LLP, in a statement issued Thursday.
"Additionally, the Jan. 19 decision is important for class action law as it reinforces the finality of certification orders. When a court certifies a class action, only extraordinary and unanticipated changes in circumstances would merit reconsideration of such a decision."
None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been tested in court. CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Kimberly-Clark for comment.
Plaintiff alleges body pain, inflammation
Representative plaintiff Linda Bowman told the court last year she began purchasing Cottonelle flushable wipes in 2020 and bought a large box of them at Costco. She stated she used the wipes several times each day because of underlying health issues.
Bowman alleged she developed inflamed pubic hair follicles after using the wipes, adding her pre-existing back and body pain became worse.
"She also developed inflamed skin follicles in other areas where she uses the wipes including her mouth, nose, arms, breasts, and buttocks," Justice Sharon Matthews' 2023 ruling said. "She deposed that the inflammation is painful."
Infectious disease expert Dr. Abdu Sharkawy provided a deposition in 2023, explaining P. gergoviae exists in the gastrointestinal tract and "has the potential to cause serious infections, including life threatening infections in persons with compromised immune systems."
"He deposed that environments that are poorly sanitized are more likely to promote greater numbers of this type of organism, and if the hygienic standards are compromised in a manufacturing facility, the organism may be more frequently identified in the manufactured product," Matthews' decision reads.
"Dr. Sharkawy opined that products that contain P. gergoviae are not safe for use by humans. He deposed that even a small amount could cause serious infection in a given host and so it is difficult to determine what might constitute a negligible versus significant quantity of P. gergoviae in flushable wipes."
Expanded recall
Kimberly-Clark asserted its recall program was "overly broad out of caution," explaining the contamination was "intermittent on one of two production lines." Even so, the company told the court, all of the lots produced on that line were recalled, even if they weren't contaminated.
The company initially recalled its 10-pack Cottonelle flushable wipes sold at Costco between Feb. 14, 2020, and Oct. 8, 2020. But about two weeks later, Health Canada expanded that recall to include six different products.
Health Canada warned consumers to stop using the product immediately.
Through its 2020 recall, Kimberly-Clark issued 11,651 refunds to Canadian buyers totalling more than $214,000. The company also received 149 claims from Canadian consumers alleging personal injury after using the recalled products. As of the 2023 ruling, all but eight of those injury claims were resolved, according to Matthews' decision.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
Skier dies after falling into tree well at B.C. resort
A 76-year-old man is dead after falling into a tree well while skiing at Red Mountain Resort in British Columbia's southern Interior.
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
Diet drinks may boost risk of dangerous heart condition by 20 per cent, study says
Drinking two litres or more per week of artificially sweetened beverages raised the risk of an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation by 20 per cent when compared to people who drank none, a new study found.
'Sweetest kids you'll ever meet:' School mourns family killed in plane crash
Students and staff at a private school north of Toronto are “completely distraught” as they grapple with the loss of a family of five killed in a plane crash in Nashville, a school administrator said Thursday, calling the family “an integral part” of the community.
Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
B.C. court confirms national class action after flushable wipes recall
B.C.'s Supreme Court has confirmed a national class action lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark Corporation following a 2020 recall of flushable wipes over possible bacteria contamination.
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
Should Canada restart funding for UNWRA?
Canada is facing increasing pressure from humanitarian advocates and Muslim and Arab Canadians to restore funding to UNRWA, the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, as mass starvation looms in Gaza.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Transit's $20M deal for electric buses cancelled after supplier's bankruptcy
A U.S. court ruling has pulled the plug on BC Transit's plans to introduce electric buses to its fleet in the B.C. capital region.
-
Skier dies after falling into tree well at B.C. resort
A 76-year-old man is dead after falling into a tree well while skiing at Red Mountain Resort in British Columbia's southern Interior.
-
Eby says exit of Robinson from B.C. NDP is 'humbling,' but disagrees on antisemitism
British Columbia Premier David Eby says the decision of former cabinet minister Selina Robinson to quit the NDP, citing antisemitism in the caucus, is a "humbling" moment for him.
Calgary
-
Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting women at Calgary used car lot
A Calgary man is facing several charges after allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women at a used car lot, during online marketplace vehicle sale meet-ups.
-
Joint submission expected in sentencing of man for terrorism on social media posts
A sentencing hearing has been delayed until next month for a man who pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge after admitting he shared recruitment videos for the Islamic State group on social media.
-
Skier dies after falling into tree well at B.C. resort
A 76-year-old man is dead after falling into a tree well while skiing at Red Mountain Resort in British Columbia's southern Interior.
Edmonton
-
1 in custody after girl sexually assaulted at Edmonton rec centre
A man has turned himself into police in connection with the sexual assault of a child at an Edmonton recreation centre.
-
WNBA to hold pre-season game in Edmonton amid reports of Toronto expansion
The WNBA is coming back to Canada, just maybe not in the way people had expected.
-
Additions of Henrique, Carrick, Stecher help Oilers keep pace in Pacific arms race
The Oilers add defenceman Troy Stecher to the roster, in addition to forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick, ahead of Friday's trade deadline.
Toronto
-
20 Tim Hortons customers across Ontario show defective cups
Twenty Tim Hortons customers across Ontario have come forward with photos and stories of defective cups that collapse or split a short time after the coffee sits and saturates the cup.
-
Police to provide update on double homicide in Bowmanville that left pregnant woman, husband dead
More details will be released Friday on a deadly double shooting last year at a home in Bowmanville that claimed the life of a man and his pregnant wife, Durham Regional Police say.
-
Winter ‘cancelled’ in Toronto amid warm season: Environment Canada climatologist
A senior climatologist with Environment Canada says winter was "cancelled" in Toronto as it has been unseasonably warm this season.
Montreal
-
Quebec judge won't exempt church-supported palliative care home from MAID law
A Superior Court judge has denied a request from Montreal's Roman Catholic archdiocese for an exemption to a Quebec law requiring all palliative care centres in the province to provide medical assistance in dying.
-
Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
-
Here are the major road closures for Montreal on the weekend, Habs fans beware
Those driving in and around Montreal should be aware that several major construction projects will result in closures on the weekend. The Viger and Ville-Marie tunnels (R-136) and the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19) are to be avoided in addition to the following sections of road.
Winnipeg
-
Motion to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians clears first hurdle
A city committee unanimously passed a motion Thursday to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians.
-
Manitoba plans buffer zones to restrict protests near abortion clinics
The Manitoba government plans to restrict protests near clinics and hospitals where abortions are performed.
-
Which Manitoba community saw the most snow Wednesday
A fast and furious low-pressure system moved in and out of southern Manitoba Wednesday, blanketing regions in heavy snow, and shutting down highways and schools in the process.
Saskatoon
-
Regina man killed in dual semi crash on Highway 11
A semi driver from Regina is dead following a major collision on Highway 11 near Bladworth, Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation will not return to bargaining table until gov't puts commitments in contract
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has said it will not return to the bargaining table until the province's most recent funding promises are included in a new collective agreement.
-
Regina
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation will not return to bargaining table until gov't puts commitments in contract
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has said it will not return to the bargaining table until the province's most recent funding promises are included in a new collective agreement.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sandra Masters announces intention to run for second term as Regina's mayor
Mayor Sandra Masters has revealed she will be seeking a second term as the head of Regina's municipal government.
-
Regina man killed in dual semi crash on Highway 11
A semi driver from Regina is dead following a major collision on Highway 11 near Bladworth, Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Snow and rain adding up in the Maritimes, further icy weather possible Thursday night
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares preliminary reports for a weather system as it continues through the Maritimes on Thursday.
-
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
-
Off-duty Halifax police officer saves a life
An off-duty Halifax police officer recently saved a woman choking at a restaurant.
London
-
Teenaged G2 driver charged with stunt driving in north London
A 17-year-old novice driver is without a licence for the next month after they were stopped by London police allegedly travelling nearly double the speed limit in north London.
-
Skilled trades competition testing 'real life' skills
Mac Frey and Kiyran Coulter love to build things and are two of seven students taking part in the Avon Maitland District School Board’s firs-ever skilled trades competition.
-
Mixed-reality technology coming to LHSC
HoloLens Technology, a software developed at LHSC, is expected to make surgery easier for doctors.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
-
Miscommunication led plane to crash land in 8 inches of snow in northern Ont.
A Thunder Airlines plane travelling from Thunder Bay to Sault Ste. Marie crashed in Wawa, Ont., in 2023 because the pilot believed the runway had already been cleared of snow.
-
Rural northern Ont. emergency department closes until further notice
Blanche River Health has closed the emergency department at its Englehart site until further notice.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
-
Safety upgrades underway in Kitchener’s Victoria Park
Work is underway to reinforce the Heritage Bridge at Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park.
-
Sawed-off shotgun seized during Kitchener man’s arrest
A Kitchener man is facing a total of 11 charges after police were called to a Hanover home.