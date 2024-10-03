B.C. Conservatives vow to embrace single-use plastics, including straws

The B.C. Conservatives have made embracing single-use plastics – including straws – part of the party's 2024 election platform.

In a news release, the party called the NDP government's decision to ban plastic cutlery and reduce the availability of plastic straws province-wide "heavy-handed," and suggested the regulations have "burdened" voters.

“The ban on plastic straws has been nothing but a nuisance for families and businesses across B.C.," said leader John Rustad, in a statement. "It hasn’t achieved any significant environmental goals, but it has certainly made life worse for people."

The party also pledged to eliminate bag fees for shoppers.

The government's efforts to reduce single-use plastics and other forms of plastic waste began in December 2023. Under the regulations, businesses can still provide some single-use items, such as plastic beverage lids and wooden utensils, under certain circumstances.

Plastic straws are also available upon request – as some people with disabilities require them to drink.

Additional restrictions on plastic shopping bags and oxo-degradable plastics took effect in July 2024, and further restrictions on PVC film wrap are scheduled to come into effect in July 2028.

A number of municipalities had enacted their own rules on single-use plastics before the province introduced its regulations.