VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. Conservatives vow to embrace single-use plastics, including straws

    Plastic straws are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. on Monday, June 4, 2018. Estimates show up to 10 million tonnes of plastic garbage ends up in the oceans each year, and across the oceans there are multiple islands of trash, including one in the Pacific that rivals the size of the province of Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward Plastic straws are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. on Monday, June 4, 2018. Estimates show up to 10 million tonnes of plastic garbage ends up in the oceans each year, and across the oceans there are multiple islands of trash, including one in the Pacific that rivals the size of the province of Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
    The B.C. Conservatives have made embracing single-use plastics – including straws – part of the party's 2024 election platform.

    In a news release, the party called the NDP government's decision to ban plastic cutlery and reduce the availability of plastic straws province-wide "heavy-handed," and suggested the regulations have "burdened" voters.

    “The ban on plastic straws has been nothing but a nuisance for families and businesses across B.C.," said leader John Rustad, in a statement. "It hasn’t achieved any significant environmental goals, but it has certainly made life worse for people."

    The party also pledged to eliminate bag fees for shoppers.

    The government's efforts to reduce single-use plastics and other forms of plastic waste began in December 2023. Under the regulations, businesses can still provide some single-use items, such as plastic beverage lids and wooden utensils, under certain circumstances.

    Plastic straws are also available upon request – as some people with disabilities require them to drink.

    Additional restrictions on plastic shopping bags and oxo-degradable plastics took effect in July 2024, and further restrictions on PVC film wrap are scheduled to come into effect in July 2028.

    A number of municipalities had enacted their own rules on single-use plastics before the province introduced its regulations. 

