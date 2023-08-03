B.C. company fined $755K after discharging ammonia into Fraser River

The Fraser River is pictured on Monday, July 6, 2020. The Fraser River is pictured on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener