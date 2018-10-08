An entire community in northern B.C. may be empty for months due to a landslide that has been creeping closer since last weekend.

Old Fort, home to about 150 people and located about 10 kilometres south of Fort St. John, was evacuated Sunday due to "significant risk to public safety," the Peace River Regional District said.

About 60 homes now stand vacant, and at a community meeting Monday, officials gave an unwelcome timeline. Some residents may not be able to return until next summer.

"There's no guarantee. Something could change," said Dan Rose from the Peace River Regional District.

The short-term plan is to allow people to return on temporary permits to get their valuables and animals, and to quickly winterize their homes. When the evacuation order was issued Sunday, most only had time to grab a few bags.

But if they're going to be away for months, they'll need to pack more.

The evacuation was ordered after an engineering geologist examined the site of a slide first reported Sunday, Sept. 30. The slow-moving slide cut off the only road in and out of town, and smaller slides have since been discovered.

Over the weekend, the geologist found evidence of stress cracks and other signs of instability, the district wrote. It is not known when the ground will stop shifting, and the engineer determined residents' safety would no longer be guaranteed.

"These slides could give at any moment, or they could slow down then give again," engineering geologist Rhonda Mellafont said during the meeting.

"The evacuation order is put in place when there is an immediate danger to life," the district posted Sunday morning.

"Leave the area immediately."

Boats were brought in to shuttle residents to the Site C dock, where a bus would then take them to a reception centre. Residents also used ATVs to climb a steep hill to get out.

One of those forced to leave home immediately was Gordon Pardy.

"It just keeps going. It's creaking and groaning," he said of the slide.

Many are frustrated with the process, including one person who spoke up in the meeting Monday telling officials they "need to step it up."

Pardy said confusion is the main issue.

"There's so much uncertainty about what's going to happen, where we're going," he told CTV News.

"We just have not seen a coordinated effort. We haven't seen that. We've been calling for it."

Temporary access permits could be granted as early as Tuesday as the paperwork is already underway. Still, many are concerned about their pets and farm animals, and even with an RCMP perimeter, there are also concerns about looting.

Emergency support services are available to all evacuees through the reception centre at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.

All evacuees are asked to register at the centre, even if they will not request support services, so that they will receive notifications if there are any updates.

Those looking for more information can check the district's website or call 250-784-3200.