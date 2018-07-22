

The Canadian Press





KANANASKIS, Alta. - A climber from British Columbia has died in a fall on a mountain southwest of Calgary.

RCMP say the 65-year-old man was on Mount Lipsett in Kananaskis Country on Saturday, and was reported to have fallen roughly 60 metres.

Police say he was dead by the time emergency services arrived.

They say he was an experienced climber who was climbing with another experienced climber when he fell.