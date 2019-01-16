B.C. chief says they didn't give up rights for pipeline to be built
Hereditary Chief Na'Moks is joined by fellow chiefs as he speaks to media following their meeting with RCMP members and Coastal GasLink representatives after discussing ways of ending the pipeline impasse on Wet'suwet'en land during meetings at the office of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation in Smithers, B.C., on Thursday, January 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 12:56PM PST
SMITHERS, B.C. - A Wet'suwet'en hereditary chief told a crowd of First Nation leaders gathered in Smithers, B.C., that no elected band council or Crown authority has jurisdiction over the land.
Chief Na'Moks says the rights of the hereditary chiefs to the land have never been extinguished.
He says the agreements signed by pipeline builder Coastal GasLink are illegitimate and the support shown by those gathered, and by many people around the world, proves the Wet'suwet'en hereditary leaders do not stand alone.
Chiefs and elected council members from several B.C. First Nations including the Haida, Gitxsan and Babine Lake, stepped up to share their support and stories of resistance against industry.
Wayne Christian of the Secwepemc nation told the crowd that “legislative genocide” had been waged against Indigenous peoples for generations.
Harvey Humchitt, a hereditary chief with the Heiltsuk First Nation in Bella Bella, where a barge ran aground spilling oil into the waters, said it only takes one incident to cause devastation.