B.C. businesses preparing for indoor mask mandate to lift Friday, vaccine passport to end in coming weeks: sources

B.C. businesses are preparing for the mask mandate for indoor public spaces to be lifted Friday and the use of vaccine passports to no longer be required in the coming weeks, CTV News has learned from high-level sources in the business community.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give a live COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon and will share a timeline for when the indoor mask mandate and vaccine passports will be lifted.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 12:30 p.m.

While details weren't given by the Health Ministry about Thursday's COVID-19 update, CTV News has learned the business community was told the mask mandate for indoor public spaces will be lifted Friday. CTV News has also learned the business community is preparing for the vaccine passport, which is required to access discretionary businesses and events, to be lifted on April 7.

The provincial government has not confirmed either date.

Henry and Dix previously said health orders would be reassessed before spring break, which begins on Monday for many school districts.

"We'll be reviewing with you every order that's currently in place in British Columbia on Thursday in the discussion," Dix told reporters Wednesday.

"In any event, that doesn't mean action will be taken. In the discussion, we'll review all those orders."

Many health orders have already been lifted in B.C., but mask requirements for indoor public spaces and vaccine passports for discretionary businesses and activities are still in place as of Thursday.

There are no limits to personal gatherings, however, and organized events can operate at full capacity with mask and vaccine card protocols in place.

Henry and Dix may also address a recent public health order, posted earlier in the week, requiring health professionals to disclose their vaccination status to their colleges by the end of the month. Contrary to a previous announcement from health officials, however, the order doesn't mandate COVID-19 vaccinations, nor does it lay out consequences for those who aren't immunized.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault