B.C. businesses must prepare to have 1/3 of staff out sick with Omicron, officials warn

Many B.C. businesses could soon be dealing with major staffing shortages due to the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, health officials warned Tuesday.

With unprecedented levels of transmission occurring in communities, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged business owners to start putting together contingency plans so they can keep operating if a significant number of employees have to call in sick.

"We need to anticipate that as many as a third of your workforce at any one time may become ill with COVID-19," Henry said at a news conference. "We need to adapt businesses so we can operate at these reduced numbers."

Case numbers have repeatedly broken all-time records in recent weeks, even with testing capacity consistently overwhelmed, to the point that officials estimate actual transmission could be up to five times higher.

The speed at which the variant is spreading, combined with its significantly shorter incubation period, has made effective contact-tracing impossible, Henry said. Individuals who test positive have been asked to shoulder the responsibility of letting people close to them know they might have been exposed.

"At this point, most people in B.C. likely have a friend or family member or colleague who has been infected with the Omicron variant," Henry said. "In the tug-of-war of transmission, Omicron has the advantage."

Officials' prediction for what the spread will mean for businesses echoes a warning issued last week by Protect our Province B.C., an independent group of doctors and researchers, which has called for a three-week circuit breaker to better contain Omicron.

Henry said the government is not imposing any more COVID-19 restrictions yet, only urging businesses to prepare themselves for potential disruptions.

"Whether you're a private company, a school, a frontline business or a health-care site, now is the time that we have to prepare," she added.

"It's not about public health orders and us telling you what to do, this is about activating all of those layers of protection available for your business, in your situation, to prevent you from having to shut down because you don't have enough people to operate."

This is a developing story and will be updated.