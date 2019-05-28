

CTV News Vancouver





The B.C. government is asking universities and colleges across the province not to accept tuition in the form of large cash payments over concerns they are sometimes being used to launder dirty money.

Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark said she's written a letter to every public and private post-secondary school in the province giving them one month to review their own financial policies.

"We want to make sure that we close any loopholes immediately," Mark told reporters Tuesday. "We need to ensure payment of large amounts of cash from a single student are not accepted."

The concerns were raised in the money laundering report prepared by former deputy RCMP commissioner Peter German, who found post-secondary institutions were potentially being targeted.

Attorney General David Eby said the scope of the problem isn't clear because FINTRAC – the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre – doesn't track cash payments at universities and colleges.

But the government is determined to root out money laundering wherever it's found, Eby said.

"This started in casinos. I don't think anyone thought that we'd be making an announcement about post-secondary institutions, but here we are," he added.

The German report identified a number of ways money could be laundered through schools. In some cases, students could simply pay for tuition in cash. In others, they could overpay and then try to get the remainder back in the form of a cheque.

"It's a serious allegation," Eby said. "Tuition can be tens of thousands of dollars for some students."

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.