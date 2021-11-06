B.C. artist designs special Vancouver Canucks Diwali-themed jerseys, catching Seth Rogen’s interest

Vancouver -

A B.C. artist was behind the design of the Diwali-themed Canucks jerseys that were featured at Friday night’s game in Vancouver.

The Canucks organization celebrated the five-day festival of lights as the team hosted the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena.

Canucks players took the ice wearing the custom jerseys for warm ups, which featured their names in both Hindi and Punjabi.

The woman behind the design, was B.C.-based artist, Jag Nagra.

"Just being a part of this is unreal right now,” said Nagra in an interview with CTV News Vancouver.

“The outpouring of support has been unreal, since the Canucks released this two days ago, my phone has been blowing up.”

Nagra says she had previously done work for the Canucks, and when they approached her about a Diwali celebration, it was a no-brainer.

"Representation is so important, and if I had seen this sort of representation when I was a kid watching the Canucks it would have done a lot for me," Nagra said.

The jersey, even caught the eye of actor Seth Rogen. The Vancouver-based director took to twitter to offer up one of his ceramic vases in exchange for a jersey.

It turns out, his wish came true.

"He told me this morning he was getting one from the Canucks,” Nagra said.

“He asked for my address to send me something, I don't know if it's a vase, but I’d take a blank piece of paper from him it's just so cool."

In June, one of Rogan’s vase sculptures sold for $12,000 at an auction to support programs at the Vancouver Art Gallery.