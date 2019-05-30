

CTV News Vancouver





Be careful when booking vacation homes online or you could be out hundreds of dollars.

That's the message from the Better Business Bureau after an Australian tourist lost nearly $600 trying to rent a small apartment in Vancouver for a family trip.

The BBB said the victim found the property on Craigslist, and took some steps to verify the listing before paying a deposit – but still ended up getting burned.

"The victim searched for the property online and found that the street address was consistent with the photos used in the advertisement," the organization said in a news release.

"They paid a deposit to an account connected to someone who uses the names Michele Lalonde and Michele Boucher, from 1498 Home Street."

Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau determined the address doesn't actually exist.

Weeks later, someone emailed the victim asking for the final payment in advance, and offering free housekeeping, Wi-Fi and breakfast in return.

When the victim pressed for more details, there was no response.

"The victim has since been forced to make alternative arrangements for their accommodation," the BBB said.

The organization offered a number of tips families can use to protect themselves when looking for vacation rentals this summer. Renters are urged to research the property, as well as the names of people connected to the listing, to make sure it's above board.

If possible, renters are also advised to view the property in person. Families should also be wary about deals that seem too good to be true, like apartments and cottages offered at deep discounts.