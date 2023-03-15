Attempted robbery at East Vancouver cannabis store caught on camera

Security video has been released of an attempted robbery at an East Vancouver weed store Monday night.

The owner of Kingsway Cannabis posted the 20-second video on Twitter Tuesday, which shows a man burst into the store shortly after 8 p.m.

He then points what appears to be a gun at a woman behind the counter, who then runs to the back of the store. The man attempts to follow her, but is blocked by a locked half-door attached to the counterAfter fiddling with the register, the man runs out of the store empty-handed.

Vancouver police confirm an investigation is underway and say the use of a firearm makes this robbery attempt particularly alarming.

"Whether this was a real gun or a fake gun, we don't know. That's something we're investigating," said VPD Cst. Tania Visintin. "Nonetheless, this is terrifying for everyone involved. Whether this is a cannabis store or a candy shop, it's terrifying no matter where it happens."

In a tweet, the store owner suggested it might be time for the federal government to rethink mandatory window coverings on cannabis retail shops.

Last night in Vancouver someone attempted to rob our cannabis store. 🙁

The B.C. government has already done away with the requirement, but it is still necessary if a store wants to be in compliance with Health Canada.

The regulation is in place to prevent minors from viewing cannabis products.

An unintended consequence is that it prevents passers-by on the street from being able to see any crimes in progress.

The suspect in the attempted robbery video is wearing a dark coloured hoodie pulled over his head, a baseball cap and some kind of face covering.

Vancouver police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.