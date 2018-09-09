

CTV Vancouver





Scientists have not been successful in administering a potentially life-saving treatment to an ailing killer whale that’s been swimming off the west coast.

The young orca, known as J50, was diagnosed with parasitic worms and scientists have been trying to give her a deworming medication.

The four-year-old whale is part of the southern resident killer whale population and has been seen lagging behind her pod.

Last week, biologists managed to deliver a dose of antibiotics to J50 in an effort to help her fight any infection.

Scientists said her body condition does not appear to be improving on Saturday.

Another attempt will be made to provide the killer whale with a dose of dewormer.

