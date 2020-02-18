VANCOUVER -- Officials estimate that six to eight dogs died in an early morning fire in Langley, B.C.

Fire crews were called to a trailer shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday for reports that a trailer was on fire.

The blaze was reported at 40th Avenue near 216th Street.

Firefighters say they arrived to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames, but that they were able to get the fire under control.

Firefighters initially said one dog had died in the blaze, but later told CTV News it appeared that six to eight dogs did not survive.

They appeared to have been in cages at the time, Deputy Fire Chief Bruce Ferguson said.

One of the residents of the property attempted to rescue the dogs, and is being treated for smoke inhalation.

Ferguson said it appeared the trailer was being used as a dog shelter, but that it didn't appear to have a licence.

The Langley Animal Protection Society was made aware, Ferguson said.

He added that bylaw officers are also involved in the investigation.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but an electric space heater is being considered as a possible origin site.