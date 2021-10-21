As rolling average increases, B.C. officials announce hundreds more cases of COVID-19
The day after both case-count and death-rate averages rose in B.C., the province's health ministry announced hundreds more cases of COVID-19.
Thursday's update, issued by written statement, included 715 cases recorded in a 24-hour period. Another four people died during that same time.
The latest updates bring the seven-day rolling average to 641 cases per day, up from 621.
Additionally, B.C. has now seen a total since the start of the pandemic of 200,249 cases, which means nearly one in 25 residents of the province have been diagnosed with the disease.
Of those, 192,819 have recovered.
There are currently 4,965 cases considered active, with 377 patients in hospital. About half of those patients (136) are being treated in intensive care units.
Of the latest cases, Fraser Health confirmed the most, with 285 confirmed in the last day. Another 172 were recorded in Northern Health, the region which is currently seeing the highest per-capita rate of cases of the five B.C. health authorities.
All four deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the period examined in this latest update were in the north.
A total of 2,096 people have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus so far in the pandemic in B.C. The seven-day average for daily deaths has dipped to 7.1, down from 8.43 on Wednesday.
Also noted in the provincial release were 60 cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 61 in Island Health, and 137 in the Interior.
With two new outbreaks in the province, there are now 26 in health-care facilities in B.C.
As has been the case for some time, the majority of new cases and hospitalizations are people who are not considered fully vaccinated. This category includes those who've had no shots or just the first one, as well as those who've very recently been given their second dose.
Looking at the past week of cases and adjusting for age, there have been 308.7 cases per 100,000 population in people who aren't vaccinated at all, compared to 95.6 who are partially vaccinated, and 34.5 fully vaccinated.
In a message posted to social media following the release of the latest data, Health Minister Adrian Dix wrote that 86 per cent of people in critical care due to COVID are not fully vaccinated.
In a breakdown by age, it appeared all people in critical care under the age of 40 were not vaccinated at all.
Looking at all ages, 114 were not vaccinated, compared to three partially vaccinated and 19 with both shots.
The vast majority of eligible British Columbians have had both shots, according to the ministry. As of Thursday, 83.8 per cent of people aged 12 and older had both doses, and 89.4 per cent had at least their first shot.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Buckingham Palace: Queen spent night in hospital after scrapping trip
Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in a hospital for checks this week after cancelling an official trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.
BREAKING | Dental records show remains found at Carlton Reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, FBI says
The FBI's Denver office said Thursday that remains found a day earlier in a Florida nature reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, who disappeared last month just days after his fiance Gabby Petito was reported missing.
As some pandemic benefits expire, feds to spend $7.4B on new programs
The federal government has announced a suite of changes to the popular income and business support programs put in place during the pandemic and set to expire on Saturday. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland reminded Canadians on Thursday that the measures were always intended to be 'temporary.'
Edward Rogers out as chair of Rogers Communications as boardroom drama continues
Edward Rogers is out as board chair of Rogers Communications Inc., a move that comes as the latest development in a boardroom drama that has prompted the departure of a senior executive and the launch of an executive oversight committee.
Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
U.S. House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt
The U.S. House voted Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former U.S. president Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
No, U.S. Election Day wasn't the real insurrection
As he prepares to launch a new media company that will give him his own social media platform, former U.S. President Donald Trump has ramped up his efforts to rewrite history, spreading more lies about the 2020 election in November and the deadly storming of the Capitol in January.
BREAKING | Jamaica arrests Colombian as suspect in Haiti assassination
A police superintendent in Jamaica told The Associated Press on Thursday that authorities have arrested a Colombian man they believe is a suspect in the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 61 new COVID-19 cases
Health officials identified 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday as hundreds of coronavirus cases remain active in the region.
-
Campbell River, B.C. whale-watching guide fined $10K for orca encounter
A whale-watching guide on Vancouver Island has been fined thousands of dollars for getting too close to a pod of orcas.
-
Vancouver Island windstorm: Widespread power outages reported as winds expected to reach 120km/h
Thousands of BC Hydro customers on Vancouver Island and the B.C. Gulf Islands are without power Thursday as a windstorm wreaks havoc across the region.
Calgary
-
Calgary Coun. Sean Chu says he will not resign in wake of sexual misconduct allegations
Embattled Calgary Coun. Sean Chu said during a press conference on Thursday that he will not resign.
-
Alberta reports 770 COVID-19 cases, gradual return of surgeries and procedures begins
Alberta reported 770 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as pressure on the health care system starts to ease.
-
2 men fail in attempt to rob Drumheller restaurant, then get caught by customers
A Calgary man and a Drumheller man face charges for an attempted robbery that went wrong for the would-be robbers.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 770 COVID-19 cases, gradual return of surgeries and procedures begins
Alberta reported 770 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as pressure on the health care system starts to ease.
-
Oilers' Koskinen to start in net Thursday, team will 'read and react' for Friday's starter: Tippett
The Edmonton Oilers' number two goalie Mikko Koskinen will start Thursday's game in Arizona with goalie Mike Smith on the injured reserve.
-
Alberta inquiry finds no wrongdoing in anti-oilsands campaign despite foreign funds
Alberta's public inquiry into the role of foreign funding of campaigns opposing oilsands development has found environmental groups have done nothing wrong.
Toronto
-
Prayers and pain at funeral for 17-year-old girl killed crossing intersection near Scarborough school
Her death is being described as an excruciating loss. The emotion during the service, held at the Islamic Research Centre of Canada, was overwhelming and raw.
-
The Toronto Zoo is planning to vaccinate its animals against COVID-19
The Toronto Zoo is planning to vaccinate at least 140 of its animals against COVID-19 soon.
-
Book Sabres tickets and COVID-19 test in one? Pharmacies get inventive as U.S. border reopens
A COVID-19 test could be booked along with the purchase of Buffalo Bills or Sabres tickets as American pharmacies seek to provide services to an expected surge of Canadians travelling across the border when it reopens to non-essential travel.
Montreal
-
'I cannot believe that it happens here in Quebec,' Legault says, condemning woman's stabbing death
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says that, as the leader of the province, he's horrified by the news of 24-year-old Romane Bonnier's death in downtown Montreal on Tuesday.
-
Montreal man sentenced to probation for criminal harassment of Eugenie Bouchard's sister
A 43-year-old Montreal man was sentenced to two years probation Thursday after he was found guilty last June of criminal harassment against Instagram sensation Charlotte Bouchard, the sister of tennis star Eugenie Bouchard.
-
A spot for every child: for the first time, Quebec daycare will be a guarantee under new overhaul
For the first time, Quebec is committing to creating a daycare spot for every child in the province. In the midst of ongoing strikes and a growing wait list, it said Thursday it is investing at least $3 billion in a major overhaul.
Winnipeg
-
Ste. Anne doctor charged with 16 additional counts of sexual assault
A doctor from Ste. Anne Manitoba is now facing 22 counts of sexual assault after police laid additional charges.
-
Manitoba churches lose court challenge against COVID-19 restrictions
A judge who ruled against seven Manitoba churches that were fighting public health orders says the restrictions were reasonable and necessary to stem the spread of COVID-19.
-
First Nations Pandemic Response Team clarifies data on breakthrough cases that was ‘taken out of context’
The Manitoba First Nations Pandemic Response Team is addressing misinformation that has arisen from data released at a provincial update on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
5 sobering details from Saskatchewan's COVID-19 data and modelling
On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan government released its COVID-19 data and modelling which projects what the coming weeks and months could look like in a province that currently has the highest coronavirus-related death rate in Canada.
-
'Full-blown crisis': Sask. doctors' association calls for gathering limits to fight COVID-19
Indoor gathering limits for private and public events must be implemented immediately as a public health order, according to the Saskatchewan Medical Association.
-
355 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., as province reports 800 total related deaths
Two more Saskatchewan residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 800.
Regina
-
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
-
Police investigate Regina's 11th homicide
Regina police have launched an investigation into the city’s 11th homicide of 2021.
-
Sask. confirms 3 more ICU patients will be sent to Ont.
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed that three additional ICU patients will be transferred to Ontario over the next three days, bringing the number of patients sent out of province to nine.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 2 more deaths related to COVID-19 as death toll surpasses 100; extends circuit-breaker for 7 days
Two more New Brunswickers have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the death toll in the province to 101 since the pandemic began. The province also extended circuit breaker measures for seven days.
-
Nova Scotia reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 21 recoveries
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 163.
-
N.S. student tenants: Saga of mouse-infested rooms shows need for tougher tenancy law
Two Nova Scotia students who spent eight months fighting to be repaid rent after they departed their mouse-infested apartment say their case emphasizes the need for legal reforms to protect tenants.
London
-
Serious crash sends two people to hospital
A serious two-vehicle collision closed Highbury Avenue near Manning Drive on Thursday afternoon.
-
London constable facing slew of Police Act charges resigns
After a nearly two days of delays, Const. Stephen Williams tendered his resignation to the London Police Service effective Nov. 22.
-
Cross-border families ask for compassion with costly COVID-19 testing
Sarnia, Ont.’s mayor is calling on the federal government to remove costly COVID-19 testing as a requirement for Canadians returning to Canada from the United States.
Northern Ontario
-
Diesel spill closes Hwy. 11 in Powassan, area being evacuated
Highway 11 is closed because of a diesel spill, the Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
-
Sudbury police investigating sudden death downtown, 2nd in tent city this month
Sudbury police say no foul play is suspected after a man was found dead inside a tent in a park downtown.
-
Bold moose crashes northern Ontario shed hangout
Recently, a northern Ontario man and his friends were hanging out in his shed on a Saturday night when a large moose came to join the party.
Kitchener
-
Man, 25, killed in crash on major Cambridge road
A major road connecting Kitchener and Cambridge has reopened following a fatal crash early Thursday morning.
-
Waterloo Region adds 10 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations jump
Waterloo Region confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 19,962.
-
Kitchener musician pushing to turn The Boathouse into a live music venue
A Kitchener musician is lobbying the city to turn The Boathouse back into a live music venue.