Arctic air to bring wintry conditions and potential cold weather problems to Metro Vancouver

Dangerously low temperatures sweeping into the Lower Mainland later this week will cause demand for shelter space to surge – and there won’t be enough beds for everyone who wants to sleep indoors.

“We have 92 beds in our men's shelter and these are typically almost always full,” said Sarah Chew of Union Gospel Mission. "The immediate concern is, of course, sickness and death. Imagine walking outside in the cold, you're wearing minimal clothing, your things are getting soaked by the rain or snow, you go to sleep and you wake up freezing."

Overnight temperatures could hit the negative double-digits on Thursday.

Chew said UGM will have its mobile outreach vans on the road in Vancouver and the Fraser Valley to give warm clothing, blankets, hot drinks and snacks to those who can’t or won’t go indoors.

The City of Vancouver is also opening a number of warming centres to provide resources for people who can’t find space in shelters.

"Obviously, seating and chairs, hot beverages, snacks are provided. Folks can bring their carts, pets and a large majority of the sites are also accessible,” said Bruk Melles, the city’s director of homeless services.

TREACHEROUS CONDITIONS IN THE BACKCOUNTRY

Search and rescue organizations say the cold weather poses additional challenges for those venturing into the mountains.

They’re encouraging people to bring lots of food and water, extra items of warm dry clothing and something to start a small fire in the event they are lost or stranded and need to wait for help.

"We're not saying don't go out and enjoy it, but just maybe be a little less ambitious with how far you want to go or how far you want to push yourself,” said North Shore Rescue’s Jim Loree. “Stick a little closer to home."

COLD WEATHER PREPS AROUND THE HOUSE

The extreme cold brings potential problems for homeowners too.

Vince Lambert with Lambert Plumbing and Heating says people should make sure to shut off the water supply to outdoor taps ahead of the upcoming cold snap.

Those who don’t risk the possibility of frozen pipes, which can turn into a very expensive issue.

"It could result in a pipe that's broken inside of the house and flooding,” Lambert said. “The insurance company may be required to get involved and for sure could be significant damage."

The first real deep freeze of the season promises a wintry blast beginning overnight Wednesday.