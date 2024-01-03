Arc'teryx wins injunction against Adidas over Terrex store in Vancouver
Canadian outdoor apparel company Arc'teryx has won a temporary injunction against footwear giant Adidas, blocking the brand from using the name Terrex for its outerwear-focused store in Vancouver.
British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Nigel Kent sided with Arc'teryx after the company argued Adidas was trading on the reputation of the Arc'teryx brand and logo when it opened its Terrex store on the same block in the city's Kitsilano neighbourhood.
The judge found that while other Adidas stores, including in the Vancouver area, bear the company's name on their signs, the West Fourth Avenue shop omits the name Adidas from its signage, opting instead for the company's triangular logo followed by the word Terrex.
Arc'teryx argued the logo resembled the stylized "A" in its own branding, and claimed the positioning of letters in the sign could be read as "A Terrex," causing confusion among shoppers.
The company even cited evidence from private investigators who allegedly spoke with employees at the Terrex store, who reportedly told them "at least 100 or more people came into the store mistaking it for the Arc'teryx store down the road," according to the judge's decision Tuesday.
"When questioned by the court during the hearing, whether it might be prepared to resolve matters by inserting the trademark 'ADIDAS' as part of the storefront banner in order to avoid possible confusion with their competitor down the street, Adidas Canada politely declined," the judge said.
Adidas Canada disputed the accuracy and admissibility of the supposed employee interviews, and said its own marketing specialist conducted a survey showing "clear evidence that exposure to the Terrex mark and logo does not cause confusion with the mark Arc'teryx," according to the decision.
Arc'teryx, which is headquartered in North Vancouver, filed a civil claim against Adidas Canada in B.C. Supreme Court in February 2023, alleging trademark infringement and asking the court for an interlocutory injunction against Adidas to prevent "irreparable harm" to the company.
As part of the claim, Arc'teryx is seeking a permanent injunction against all use of the Terrex name for physical stores and online retail services. The Canadian company is also seeking exemplary and punitive damages, as well as a full accounting of alleged "wrongfully made profits."
Adidas Canada filed a response to the civil claim in March, denying Arc'teryx's allegations. Applications from both sides of the argument comprise some 13 volumes, which "stacked on top of each other, were almost four feet high," the judge noted.
The hearing of the applications was concluded in November and a judgment was reserved pending a trial.
"Arc'teryx is entitled to demand that its trademark rights, and all associated intangible but valuable goodwill, be protected on at least interlocutory basis," the judge wrote in granting the provisional injunction. "Time will presumably tell whether David will defeat Goliath at trial."
Adidas Canada claimed in its affidavits and submissions to the court that it might be forced to close its Vancouver Terrex store and dismiss the store's employees if the injunction was granted.
"It says it is attempting to establish a new line of stores for this type of outdoor apparel/equipment using its trademarks without the accompanying name Adidas," the judge said.
"Whether the store will close remains to be seen, but it does seem at first instance that any such reaction would be excessive while their application for a class 35 trademark remains pending and some relatively minor modifications in the interim might allow the store to continue to operate."
The injunction preventing the use of the Terrex name applies only to the West 4th Avenue store and not to any online retail operations, the judge said, noting the similarity between the two signs on the same block and the potential for confusion is "immediately obvious."
The injunction also requires both companies to immediately secure a trial date to hear the trademark dispute and it will be rescinded if Adidas is successful in its pending application for a Terrex trademark.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed, naming Prince Andrew and former U.S. President Clinton
Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday.
Epstein accuser says Prince Andrew groped her, documents show
A woman who has said she was victimized by deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein said Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse in 2001, according to court documents unsealed on Wednesday.
Israel's allies warn against displacing Palestinians in Gaza to places like Canada
Countries traditionally aligned with Israel are warning its right-wing government against contemplating a displacement of people who live in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli officials repeatedly suggest Canada could take in Palestinians.
Ant-ibiotics: How a species of ant identifies and treats infected wounds among other ants
A new paper published Friday describes how a specific species of ants not only create their own antibiotics, but also identify infected wounds from sterile ones, a skill rarely seen in the animal or insect kingdom.
What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election
Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.
Montreal Amber Alert: Mother charged with abduction after baby found safe
Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office says the mother of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday has been charged with allegedly abducting her child.
Trump takes Colorado ballot disqualification to U.S. Supreme Court
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's top court disqualified him from the state's Republican primary ballot for engaging in insurrection leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an attorney for the former president said.
It took decades, but San Francisco finally installs nets to stop suicides off Golden Gate Bridge
Officials in San Francisco announced Wednesday that crews have installed stainless-steel nets on both sides of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Saint John named top 24 travel destination worldwide for 2024
Being the only city on the Bay of Fundy and the amazing historic architecture are just a few reasons that led Saint John to CNN’s top 24 places to visit in 2024
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police cleared of wrongdoing in woman's fatal fall from hotel balcony
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Victoria Police Department of wrongdoing after a woman fell to her death from the balcony of a James Bay area hotel.
-
Victoria Chinese community seeks buyer for North America's longest-running Chinese business
One hundred and thirty-five years ago, Loy Sing, a Chinese butcher shop, opened its doors in Victoria, serving up barbecued pork, duck and chicken to its customers.
-
B.C. mother who murdered 8-year-old daughter dies in prison
Lisa Batstone, who was convicted of killing her eight-year-old daughter by smothering her with a plastic bag, has died in prison.
Calgary
-
Calgary paramedics experiencing burnout as shifts go unfilled
Calgary paramedics are already feeling the burnout of higher call volumes, but a lack of available workers has left dozens of shifts vacant over the holidays and into the first week of the new year.
-
Woman killed, man seriously injured in crash near Beiseker, Alta.
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near Beiseker, Alta., on Tuesday.
-
Calgary astronaut prepares for upcoming Artemis II mission
This year could be a historic one when it comes to Canada's involvement in space exploration, and Alberta will be well represented in the country's ongoing pursuit of the final frontier.
Edmonton
-
Investigation into extortion in Edmonton arsons leads to 6 arrests
Edmonton Police Service has confirmed it is investigating at least 18 incidents of extortion in the area since October, and investigators believe there may be additional cases.
-
'Times are hard': New parking metres, time limits worry central Edmonton business leaders
The signs say "coming soon" but this impending arrival doesn't appear to be generating much excitement.
-
Alberta's 2024 wildfire season shaping up as repeat of last year: dry, big
Dozens of fires from Alberta's record-breaking 2023 wildfire season are still burning, and with dry conditions so far this fall and winter, experts say the province could experience another one just like it.
Toronto
-
Toronto police investigating hate-motivated arson, graffiti at deli in North York
Toronto police are investigating suspected hate-motivated arson and graffiti at a deli in North York on Wednesday.
-
One of the best meteor showers peaks tonight but Toronto may not be able to see it. Here's why
One of the best meteor showers of the year reaches its peak Wednesday night, but Torontonians may have a hard time viewing it. Here’s why.
-
More than 260 Ontario long-term care residents died after getting COVID-19 in last four months
Respiratory virus outbreaks in Ontario’s long-term care homes remains dominated by COVID-19, with nearly 16,000 cases of the virus reported in the last four months.
Montreal
-
Suspect charged with impaired driving after 2 killed in Montreal hit-and-run
A Namibian man returning home from church and a second man have been identified as the two people killed in an early morning New Year's Day hit-and-run in Montreal.
-
Montreal Amber Alert: Mother charged with abduction after baby found safe
Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office says the mother of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday has been charged with allegedly abducting her child.
-
After first win, analysts say Montreal's PWHL team needs to build momentum to succeed
Montreal's professional women's hockey team is starting its franchise and season on a winning note. Tuesday night's road win was both historic and record-breaking and analysts say the league needs to build on this momentum to succeed.
Winnipeg
-
Northern First Nation in lockdown due to shooting
The chief of a northern First Nation has confirmed the community is in lockdown after an early-morning shooting.
-
Arson suspected in New Year’s Day fire that totalled five homes in Manitoba community
Five trailers were destroyed and a sixth damaged in a massive New Year’s Day fire in a northern Manitoba community.
-
Winnipeg woman last seen months ago at Polo Park mall
The Winnipeg Police Service is turning to the public for help in trying to find a woman who was last seen in late October.
Saskatoon
-
Doctor calls temporary closure of Saskatoon ER 'a red flag'
Emergency room staff at a Saskatoon hospital struggled to serve patients Tuesday evening due to a shortage of doctors.
-
This 'glamping' resort just opened near Saskatoon
A resort offering glamorous camping, known as glamping, is now open at Blackstrap Provincial Park.
-
32 Sask. students outed as transgender due to Edsby glitch: privacy commissioner
Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner says 32 students were outed as trans before the start of the school year due to a technical glitch with the online learning platform Edsby.
Regina
-
One person dead following single vehicle collision
One person is dead following a single vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass near the Trans Canada Highway on Tuesday night.
-
Viterra may lock out Sask. workers after strike notice
Viterra Canada may consider a lockout if an agreement cannot be reached with Grain and General Services Union (GS) Locals 1 and 2.
-
Regina Floral Conservatory's Christmas display to wrap up
The Regina Floral Conservatory’s Christmas display will wrap up on Friday, so there’s just two more days to enjoy the festive flowers.
Atlantic
-
'This has given new life to a lot of the residents': Advocates defend providing electricity to Halifax homeless encampment
Some critics have been grumbling online about a recent arrangement that's brought free power to a homeless encampment in Halifax, but the man who's led the charge to provide electricity says it's a small concession that should be available in every camp.
-
Public asked to avoid Edmundston's ER as patient surge continues inside New Brunswick hospitals
Edmundston’s hospital is now on a list of New Brunswick emergency departments to avoid, unless it's an urgent or life-threatening situation.
-
Former student files lawsuit against Acadia Divinity College in Nova Scotia
A former student at Acadia Divinity College has filed a lawsuit against the school in Wolfville, N.S., alleging she was sexually abused by one of her professors between 1989 and 1991.
London
-
Muslim community to reopen 'deep wound' caused by London, Ont. truck attack
A two-day sentencing hearing will begin Thursday for the man convicted of killing four members of the same Muslim family in June of 2021. Members of Windsor’s Muslim community plan to attend to offer support.
-
New plan for property originally intended for an IKEA store in south London, Ont.
More than three years after IKEA Canada scrapped plans to build a furniture store in south London, a new vision for the property is going before city council for consideration.
-
Community mourns loss of wife, mother killed in Woodstock, Ont. crash
The family of a Woodstock woman is said to be grateful for community support after the 36-year-old wife and mother who had moved to Canada mere months ago was struck by a vehicle and killed in late December.
Northern Ontario
-
Trio charged after northern police seize cash, $80K in drugs
Three people have been charged with drug trafficking offences after a traffic stop in Kapuskasing on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Investigation underway after Sudbury suspect Tasered by police dies
More details are emerging following an incident Tuesday in Sudbury in which a 46-year-old man died while in police custody.
-
Skater dies after going through the ice near the Sault
A 58-year-old resident of Sault Ste. Marie died early Tuesday afternoon after going through the ice on Trout Lake.
Kitchener
-
Four pedestrians struck at Cambridge intersection
Police say four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle at a Cambridge intersection on Wednesday night.
-
Large police presence at Stratford Mall
Multiple police cruisers were parked outside the Stratford Mall Wednesday evening.
-
Cat found frozen to death outside Cambridge home
A Cambridge woman wants to warn pet owners after her friend found a dead cat outside her Stewart Avenue home on Tuesday.