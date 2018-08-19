

The Canadian Press





MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. - Several pipeline protesters have been released from a British Columbia jail a few days before their one-week sentence was set to end.

Seven protesters in all were sentenced to a week-long jail term on August 15, after pleading guilty to contempt charges in B.C. Supreme Court.

Five who were released on Sunday from a women's prison in Maple Ridge, B.C., issued a joint statement, saying they were imprisoned because of their opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

In the statement, the five women say they are not criminals, but "political prisoners."

More than 200 activists have been arrested for demonstrations against the Trans Mountain project since March.

Those released on Sunday include Order of Canada recipient and Vancouver city council candidate Jean Swanson, and former B.C. Teachers' Federation president Susan Lambert.