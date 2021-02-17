VANCOUVER -- Another outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Mission Memorial Hospital, where three patients have tested positive for the disease so far.

Fraser Health said there has been evidence of transmission in the hospital's medicine unit and patient assessment and transition to home (PATH) unit, both of which have been temporarily closed to new admissions.

"Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak. Mission Memorial Hospital is working with essential visitors to the affected unit on a case-by-case basis," the health authority said in a news release Wednesday.

A number of COVID-19 safety precautions such as enhanced cleaning measures have been implemented. Officials said the hospital remains fully operational, including its emergency department.

A previous outbreak was declared at Mission Memorial in June, which began with the discovery of asymptomatic cases that officials believe led to at least one other outbreak at a long-term care facility.

Fraser Health also announced Wednesday that the outbreak at Mountain View Manor, a long-term care home in Delta, has ended.

"With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location," the health authority said.