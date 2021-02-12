VANCOUVER -- Another 15 hand sanitizers have been recalled Canada-wide over concerns the products could pose a health risk to users, for reasons ranging from improper labelling to unauthorized ingredients.

The update bring the total number of hand sanitizers recalled by Health Canada since the start of the pandemic to 137.

The latest additions to the list include Anti-Microbe (NPN 02248351), a sanitizer from Atoms F.D., Inc. whose label contains "improper directions for use in children," according to Health Canada.

Gigi's Goodbye Germs Hand Sanitizer by Simply at Home, Inc. was recalled because it's not authorized for sale in Canada. Officials said the products are labelled with the "incorrect NPN" of 00167630 or 80099956.

Sanitizers sold as PurGerme, ByeByeGerms or Cardea (NPN 80098625) were also added to the list for containing the "unacceptable medicinal ingredient" of 1-propanol.

Health Canada warns that frequent use of hand sanitizers containing 1-propanol may cause eye, nose and throat irritation, as well as dry cracking skin, drowsiness and headaches.

HydraPure Gel by Les Eaux Saint-Leger/Waters, Inc. (NPN 80097923) was recalled for unauthorized use of technical-grade ethanol.

Health Canada permitted the temporary use of technical-grade ethanol – which contains more impurities than pharmaceutical-grade ethanol – in some hand sanitizers to help meet the sudden surge in demand brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but manufacturers need to follow a strict set of guidelines.

The full list of recalled sanitizers is available on the Health Canada website.

People who purchased any of the recalled products are asked to throw them out in accordance with municipal or regional guidelines on disposing of chemicals and other hazardous waste. The products can also be returned to a local pharmacy for disposal.

Health Canada has released a full list of sanitizers approved for sale in Canada and another list of acceptable products that may not meet full regulatory requirements but are safe for use and will help meet national demand.

Washing hands with regular soap and water for at least 20 seconds is still considered an effective way of limiting the spread of COVID-19. Health Canada said alcohol-based hand sanitizers can be used if soap and water aren't available.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Brooklyn Neustaeter