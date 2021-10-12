'An explosion in the sky': Golden, B.C., woman nearly hit by meteorite after it crashed through her ceiling

A hole in the ceiling is seen above a meteorite resting on a bed inside a residential building in Golden, B.C., in an undated handout photo. Ruth Hamilton says she was sound asleep on Oct. 4 when she was awakened by her dog barking, the sound of a crash through her ceiling and the feeling of debris on her face. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ruth Hamilton A hole in the ceiling is seen above a meteorite resting on a bed inside a residential building in Golden, B.C., in an undated handout photo. Ruth Hamilton says she was sound asleep on Oct. 4 when she was awakened by her dog barking, the sound of a crash through her ceiling and the feeling of debris on her face. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ruth Hamilton

