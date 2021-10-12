'An explosion in the sky': Golden, B.C., woman nearly hit by meteorite after it crashed through her ceiling
Ruth Hamilton was sound asleep last week when she was awoken by her dog barking, the sound of a crash through her ceiling and the feeling of debris on her face, the resident of Golden, B.C., said Monday.
She said she jumped out of bed and turned on the light to figure out what had happened, and discovered a hole in her ceiling.
“I've never been so scared in my life,” she said of the Oct. 3 incident. “I wasn't sure what to do so I called 911 and, when I was speaking with the operator, I flipped over my pillow and saw that a rock had slipped between two pillows.”
A police officer was immediately sent to investigate, she said. Initially, the officer suspected it was debris from a construction site on a nearby highway.
“He called the (construction site) and they said they hadn't done a blast but that they had seen an explosion in the sky and, right then and there, we realized it was a meteorite.”
They concluded it must have been a fragment from a meteor shower that took place earlier that night.
She said the officer soon left, but she couldn't get back to sleep.
“I was in shock and I just sat here for a few hours shaking,” she said. “The odds of that happening are so small so I'm pretty grateful to be alive.”
Apart from being shaken up, Hamilton said she avoided any injuries, but plans to keep the rock.
She said the insurance company has inspected the damage and now she's just focused on getting it fixed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2021.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Customs dispute at Canadian border jeopardizes U.S. fish stick, filet supply
A customs dispute at the U.S.-Canada border is threatening America's supply of a key fish used for popular products such as fish sticks and fast food sandwiches.
Synthetic chemical in consumer products linked to early death, study finds
Synthetic chemicals called phthalates, found in hundreds of consumer products such as food storage containers, shampoo, makeup, perfume and children's toys, may contribute to some 91,000 to 107,000 premature deaths a year among people ages 55 to 64 in the United States, a new study found.
Rising COVID-19 numbers prompt New Brunswick hospitals to move to Red Alert level
Hospitals in New Brunswick are moving to the Red Alert level and postponing some non-urgent procedures as a result of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
'An explosion in the sky': Golden, B.C., woman nearly hit by meteorite after it crashed through her ceiling
Ruth Hamilton was sound asleep last week when she was awoken by her dog barking, the sound of a crash through her ceiling and the feeling of debris on her face, the resident of Golden, B.C., said Monday.
As William Shatner heads toward the stars, visions of space collide
William Shatner's trip into space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin NS-18 rocket is causing worlds to collide, or at least permitting parallel universes to coexist -- the utopian spacefaring vision of 'Star Trek' and the evolving, increasingly commercial spot that 'space' holds in Western culture.
Toronto detective reveals what Katelynn Sampson's killer did before making fake 911 call
The Toronto detective who investigated the brutal murder of Katelynn Sampson says that when he heard the 911 call reporting her death he immediately knew something didn't add up.
Man develops recurring pneumonia from using natural, oil-based sinus remedies: case report
Canadian doctors have linked natural, oil-based decongestants to a case of persistent pneumonia in a 30-year-old patient who regularly gargled with flax seed oil and used a sesame oil nasal spray.
Judge set to rule today on Maj.-Gen. Fortin's reinstatement to vaccine campaign
A Federal Court judge is set to rule today on Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin's request for reinstatement as the head of Canada's vaccine distribution campaign.
Moderna has no plans to share its COVID-19 vaccine recipe
Moderna has no plans to share the recipe for its COVID-19 vaccine because executives have concluded that scaling up the company's own production is the best way to increase the global supply, the company's chairman said Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Firefighters battling blaze in Oak Bay
Crews from Oak Bay, Saanich and Victoria responded to the blaze in the 2000-block of Crescent Road.
-
B.C.'s vaccine mandate for long-term care staff and visitors now in effect
The deadline for B.C.’s vaccine mandate for long-term care and assisted living workers has arrived.
-
Island volunteers contribute to global birding study
Not too far off the beaten path, in a wooded area near the Pedder Bay Marina, a group of volunteers with the Rocky Point Bird Observatory are getting some hands-on experience, learning about birds.
Calgary
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | What an aurora! Calgary treated to magnificent northern lights display
Snow showers west of Calgary tomorrow, and pics of the aurora within!
-
Bear and her cub spotted roaming through southwest Calgary neighbourhoods
Calgary police want people to keep an eye out for a mama bear and her cub reported wandering through the communities of Cedarbrae and Oakridge early Tuesday morning.
-
Trial to begin for man accused of killing Calgary woman and her toddler
The Calgary man charged in the deaths of a mother and daughter whose remains were discovered in a mountainous area in 2019 is expected to stand trial Tuesday morning.
Edmonton
-
Flowers left at scene of deadly crash in Wetaskiwin County
A memorial has been started at an intersection south of Edmonton where a car crash killed two local teens and left three others in grave condition.
-
Northern lights dance over Alberta Thanksgiving evening
Northern lights danced across the Edmonton region Monday night.
-
U.S. to accept travellers immunized with vaccines approved by WHO, FDA, says CDC
Canadians immunized against COVID-19 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can visit the United States when new travel regulations come into play next month, but it's not yet clear whether those with mixed doses will make the cut.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 848 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 848 more cases of COVID-19 over the last two days and two additional deaths linked to the disease.
-
Man dies after shooting in Brampton, Ont.; police say suspect fled in red vehicle
Police say a man has died following a shooting in Brampton, northwest of Toronto.
-
Toronto detective reveals what Katelynn Sampson's killer did before making fake 911 call
The Toronto detective who investigated the brutal murder of Katelynn Sampson says that when he heard the 911 call reporting her death he immediately knew something didn't add up.
Montreal
-
Quebec adds two new deaths, 409 new cases of COVID-19
Quebec is reporting two new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday as the province added 409 new infections in the last 24 hours.
-
Unvaccinated Quebec nurses to have licences suspended Friday, says Order of Nurses
The Quebec Order of Nurses (OIIQ) announced on Monday that it will suspend the practice permits of its members who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of next Friday.
-
Habs agree to 8-year, $63-million deal with centre Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens fans can get used to the fresh-faced centre on the team's top line as centre Nick Suzuki will be around for a while
Winnipeg
-
11-year-old Manitoba boy saves family after alerting them to house fire
An 11-year-old boy on the autism spectrum is being credited with saving his family from a house fire.
-
Man arrested after reporting 50-person fist fight to Brandon police
A man was found to be driving in the wrong direction on a Manitoba highway after he called police and claimed he saw a fist fight.
-
Missing Manitoba boy may be in Winnipeg: RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from St. Pierre-Jolys, Man.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. reports 425 new COVID-19 cases Monday
The Saskatchewan government reported 425 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, along with four additional deaths.
-
Saskatoon city hall to debate whether to allow pets at popular riverside park
Since 1982, Kiwanis Memorial Park in Saskatoon has been a pet-prohibited park, but this could soon change.
-
Raiders controversy reflects deeper issues in the hockey community
On Oct. 1, 2021, the Western Hockey League (WHL) was rocked by controversy when the Prince Albert Raiders, a franchise with 38 years of history, unveiled a third jersey from its storied past. The jersey, sporting the usual green and white, included an eye catching, and distasteful logo on the front.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 425 new COVID-19 cases Monday
The Saskatchewan government reported 425 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, along with four additional deaths.
-
'An explosion in the sky': Golden, B.C., woman nearly hit by meteorite after it crashed through her ceiling
Ruth Hamilton was sound asleep last week when she was awoken by her dog barking, the sound of a crash through her ceiling and the feeling of debris on her face, the resident of Golden, B.C., said Monday.
-
Sask. paying doctors providing abortion pill should improve access advocates say
Saskatchewan became the last province in Canada to bring in universal coverage for the abortion pill and two years later the province is finally paying doctors who provide it.
Atlantic
-
Rising COVID-19 numbers prompt New Brunswick hospitals to move to Red Alert level
Hospitals in New Brunswick are moving to the Red Alert level and postponing some non-urgent procedures as a result of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 98 new cases Monday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 98 new cases and 22 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,037.
-
Family and friends remember two teen girls killed in Glace Bay, N.S. house fire
Family and friends of two teens who died in a Cape Breton house fire are remembering the young lives lost just before the Thanksgiving weekend.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 848 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 848 more cases of COVID-19 over the last two days and two additional deaths linked to the disease.
-
Outbreak declared in public school in Old North neighbourhood, Lord Elgin reopens
The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the public school formerly known as Ryerson Public School.
-
Drivers clocked at nearly double the limit has police reminding people to slow down
London police and OPP are each reminding drivers to slow down after stopping vehicles travelling at nearly twice the speed limit in separate incidents.
Northern Ontario
-
Toronto resident charged in Manitoulin Island incident that triggered a shelter in place
A 27-year-old Toronto resident is facing several domestic violence-related charges after a standoff with police on Manitoulin Island on Monday.
-
40-year-old man killed in shooting in Sudbury's Flour Mill area
Sudbury police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in the Flour Mill area that left one man dead.
-
Synthetic chemical in consumer products linked to early death, study finds
Synthetic chemicals called phthalates, found in hundreds of consumer products such as food storage containers, shampoo, makeup, perfume and children's toys, may contribute to some 91,000 to 107,000 premature deaths a year among people ages 55 to 64 in the United States, a new study found.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo planning for rapid antigen screening at schools, child care centres
Region of Waterloo public health is working on a program to offer rapid antigen screening for schools and child care centres when recommended.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 848 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 848 more cases of COVID-19 over the last two days and two additional deaths linked to the disease.
-
Cyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after collision in Waterloo
A cyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries following a collision at Northfield Drive East and Davenport Road in Waterloo.