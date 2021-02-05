VANCOUVER -- A Dutch man has been extradited to Canada to face charges connected to the death of a B.C. teenager, CTV News has learned.

Aydin Coban is accused of cyberbullying 15-year-old Amanda Todd, who died by suicide in 2012.

The B.C. Prosecution Service told CTV News Friday that Coban made his first court appearance in the province on Dec. 8.

He's expected to appear again next week for a pre-trial conference in New Westminster more than eight years after Todd's death.

Coban was charged in 2014, but Canadian officials could not seek his extradition until another case against him wrapped up in the Netherlands.

In B.C., he faces one count each of extortion, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and criminal harassment. Additionally, he faces two counts of possession of child pornography.

He is in custody while in the province.

The Port Coquitlam teen posted a video online before she died, outlining allegations of bullying and blackmail.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated if more information becomes available.