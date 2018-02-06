Alberta is halting the import of all B.C. wines into the province as the latest jab in an ongoing feud over pipeline expansion.

Speaking in the legislature in Edmonton, Premier Rachel Notley said the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission is halting all imports effective immediately.

Notley said the province currently imports about 17 million bottles from B.C. wineries each year, or about 1.4 million cases. The annual value is about $70 million.

According to a statement released last week by the British Columbia Wine Institute, about 11 per cent of local wines are sold in Alberta, and 3.5 per cent of all wine sold in Alberta is from B.C. Alberta is considered B.C.'s most important market outside of the province.

"This is one good step to waking B.C. up to the fact that they can't attack our industry without a response from us," Notley said.

"Of course, this action will harm the B.C. wine industry, and I honestly wish it did not have to be this way," she added. "We don't take this lightly. Albertans didn't want or invite this fight."

She said the AGLC would also block direct sales between wineries and consumers.

"I'm also encouraging all Albertans next time you're thinking about ordering a glass of wine, think of our energy workers. Think of your neighbours. Think of our community. Think of our province, and maybe choose some terrific Alberta craft beer instead."

Stemming the flow of alcohol is the latest in a series of forewarned consequences Alberta intends to impose on its neighbour to the west, part of an ongoing dispute over a pipeline expansion project.

Referring to B.C.'s attempt to hinder the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline an "unprovoked and unconstitutional attack," Notley warned that blocking the project would have legal and economic effects.

She told reporters that she did not want Alberta to be the only province impacted by another's rule-breaking.

But imposing a sanction like the one announced Tuesday violates the New West Partnership Trade Agreement, a trade accord between B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Notley said Alberta has always promoted free trade of goods, but that Alberta suffers when other provinces don't. The province is working its way out of recession, she said, and cannot afford a threat that could scare off investors.

When asked whether she was willing to risk $5 million in fines that come with a violation of the New West agreement, Notley replied, "Yep."

She said the cost of not going ahead with the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion is about $1.5 billion per year to the Alberta treasury alone.

While she ceded that a hit to the wine industry wouldn't pack the same punch as a move to block a major energy project, she referred to the decision as a way to make a point.

"I know a lot of Albertans who love B.C. wine -- quite frankly, I'm one of them -- just like I know a lot of British Columbians who love to drive their cars, fly in planes, and heat their homes using Alberta energy products," she said.

Then last week, Notley said she was suspending electricity purchase talks with B.C., the first move in the province's retaliation plan. The deal is estimated to bring up to $500 million a year to B.C.'s coffers.

B.C.'s environment minister said previously that the NDP plans to ban increased shipments of diluted bitumen to the coast until it can determine adequate spill response plans are in place.

Notley accused B.C. of trying to change the rules following a green light from the federal Liberals, and called the province's stance unconstitutional. She called on the Justin Trudeau Government to do more to smooth the expansion, saying the issue was not between B.C. and Alberta, but between B.C. and Canada.

"This kind of uncertainty is bad for investment and bad for working people," she said at the time.

"Enough is enough. We need to get these things built."

Trudeau has said the pipeline is not a danger to the B.C. coast, adding the government spent billions on research and spill response.

CTV News has reached out to the B.C. government for comment.

Last week, Premier John Horgan said his government previously consulted with representatives in Alberta and Ottawa and that it was within B.C.'s jurisdiction to put regulations in place to protect public interest.

He downplayed the possibility of legal action from Alberta, saying there was nothing to take to court and, "sabre-rattling doesn't get you very far."

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV Edmonton