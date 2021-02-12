VANCOUVER -- A domestic disturbance call in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood resulted in the seizure of an "alarming number of weapons," according to police.

Authorities said the incident began with a 911 call reporting a man and woman yelling at a residential building near Yew Street and West 37th Avenue on Jan. 26.

The officers who responded spotted "shotguns, knives, a Taser, rifle cases, gun ammunition, a gun cabinet, and pepper spray" at the home, police said in a news release. Authorities later seized the weapons and gear after getting a search warrant for the property.

"This extensive seizure is concerning," Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement. "These are very dangerous weapons and we are pleased they are off the street and in police custody."

Officers also arrested 37-year-old Darryl Teal, who has since been charged with counts related to weapons possession.

Teal has been released from custody pending his next court appearance, police said.