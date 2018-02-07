

CTV Vancouver





Short-term rental website Airbnb will be responsible for collecting taxes from B.C. homeowners as part of an agreement between the company and the province.

Finance Minister Carole James announced Wednesday that provincial sales and local tourism taxes will be collected through Airbnb's platform.

Once regulations are in place, Airbnb will collect 8 per cent PST and up to 3 per cent municipal and regional district sales tax on all accommodations rented out through its site.

The province estimated there are approximately 18,500 Airbnb listings in B.C., which could have brought in about $18 million in sales taxes had the legislation been in place last year.

James said it is hoped that some of the taxes collected will help fund affordable housing initiatives across the province.

"British Columbians want access to the sharing economy – and they want it to be fair," she said.

"This initiative will provide additional revenues to address housing affordability, and it improves tax fairness for all British Columbians."

About $16 million in PST will go to the province for housing, while approximately $2 million in tourism taxes will go to local governments.

Airbnb has been controversial in cities like Vancouver, where some owners are using their suites like hotel rooms rather long-term housing for renters.

Vancouver City Council voted in November to legalize rentals like the 6,000 in the city listed on Airbnb, but under a series of restrictions including that they can only be in principal residences.

The decision was meant to encourage owners to open up vacant properties to long-term renters struggling to find housing in a market with a vacancy rate of less than 1 per cent.

Under Vancouver's new rules, homeowners will have to pay $49 per year for a licence, and the licence will have to be displayed on their online listing.

Airbnb's Canadian manager of public policy called the move a "defining moment."

A similar system is in place in Quebec, where the company is responsible for collecting a 3.5 per cent tax on lodging in that province.

Airbnb also collects taxes in jurisdictions including France, India, and some U.S. states, B.C. officials said.

In the future, the province will look to make similar arrangements with other short-term rental sites.

With reports from CTV Vancouver's Jon Woodward