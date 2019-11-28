VANCOUVER -- A large-scale search operation, including a police helicopter and search and rescue crews, has been launched for a missing elderly man with dementia in Maple Ridge.

RCMP are looking for Tjeerd Vanderveen, 72, who was last seen Thursday around 10:45 a.m. Mounties say Vanderveen left his home on 112 Avenue near Ferguson Avenue to go for a walk in the Ferguson Trails, which is an area he knows well. He did not return to his home, which Mounties say is unusual for him.

He is described as white with a slim build. He has short grey hair and was wearing a turquoise coat, jeans, black boots, black toque, and black gloves. RCMP say he responds to the name "Ted."

The K-9 unit, RCMP's Air One helicopter, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue, as well as Vanderveen's family and neighbours are assisting in the search.

Anyone who may have information about Vanderveen's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.