Air conditioning coming soon: Cooling to be mandatory in new homes in Vancouver

A crane is used to move a garbage bin to the upper floors of a condo tower under construction, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A crane is used to move a garbage bin to the upper floors of a condo tower under construction, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian vodka, caviar and diamonds on new Canadian sanctions list

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly is today announcing a fresh wave of sanctions against Vladimir Putin's regime including a ban on importing Russian vodka, caviar and diamonds. The ban on the import of certain luxury goods from Russia covers alcoholic drinks, fish and seafood.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener