After multiple delays and surprise developments, Ali murder trial nears completion

A first-degree murder trial that began in April is coming close to its conclusion after a series of delays and significant developments that have altered the Crown's case.

Prosecutors allege Ibrahim Ali sexually assaulted and killed a teen girl in Burnaby's Central Park in 2017.

The 13-year-old victim's identity is protected by a publication ban.

On Wednesday, the 91st day of the trial, Sgt. Michael Lim of the RCMP meticulously walked the jury through the collection, retention and testing of all the various exhibits, including DNA samples.

Working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, Lim served as the crime scene manager on the case.

He told the jury how DNA from a discarded cigarette butt was used to build the case against Ali and allowed investigators to obtain a warrant for a sample of the suspect’s blood.

Earlier in the trial, Christine Crossman, a forensic biologist, told the trial she has never seen a DNA match as close as the one between Ali and the samples found on the alleged victim.

"This is an extraordinarily long trial. But there's a great deal of evidence that needs to be heard," said Sarah Leamon, a Vancouver criminal lawyer who is not involved in the case. "And it is important for the accused to have a fair trial and for the Crown and the defence to be able to present their cases to the jury."

In a major development on Tuesday, Justice Lance Bernard told the jury it must disregard all of the testimony of Dr. Tracy Pickett, a sexual assault expert witness who testified on behalf of the Crown.

She died unexpectedly in September, before the defence had a chance to finish its cross-examination of her.

Pickett's death is under investigation by the Coroner's Service but Vancouver police have said it does not appear to be the result of foul play.

Bernard told the jury the manner of her death is not relevant to the case and urged them to resist speculating or researching her death.

It’s not clear yet how the judge’s instructions might alter the strategy of Crown heading into the final days of the trial.

"Cases like this are enormous. They take so much trial preparation in order to make sure that everything is scheduled and set and ready to go,” said Leamon. “It's something they're going to have to consider in how to strategically pivot from here on out."

The Crown is expected to wrap its case early next week, and then lawyers for Ali can call their own witnesses or choose to move the trial directly to closing arguments before leaving their client’s fate in the hands of the jury.