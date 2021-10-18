Advocates call for regulations to end food waste in Canada

Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
It’s a shocking statistic, you would only hear in a wealthy and privileged country like Canada. More than half of all food is wasted in the country, 58 per cent to be exact. Those figures come from non-profit Second Harvest, which conducted a national study over two years ago and found more food is wasted than Canadians consume.
As national waste reduction week kicks off, Second Harvest is calling for a bigger commitment to help end food waste. The call comes amid millions of Canadians struggling to put food on the table.
“We need to set targets because there is a direct correlation between food waste and the climate crisis,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest.
Nikkel told CTV News Vancouver that processing and manufacturing are the largest sources of avoidable waste.
Some companies have even gone to the extent of using ‘best before dates,’ giving consumers the impression that food should be thrown out after that date.
“Best before doesn’t mean bad after, it doesn’t really mean much at all,” said Nikkel.
The study offered recommendations to the federal government, including changes to crop insurance, expiry dates and avoiding buying in bulk.
“Policy changes need to happen now. We need to start measuring and monitoring food waste right across the supply chain. There needs to be consequences so that industry has to hit those targets or there’s a consequence. And the consequence doesn’t have to be bad, it could be a tax incentive,” said Nikkel.
Some industries are working towards the solution like Maple Leaf Foods, claiming to be the first company in the world to be carbon neutral.
And Vancouver based start up Spud, an online grocery that tries to reduce food waste in many ways, including donating products that are about to expire to charity.
However, reducing food waste can also happen at home.
“It’s a good way to start,” said holistic nutritionist, Christina Wilton.
“Try to be as creative as you can with the food in the back of the fridge and make sure it still gets eaten,” said Wilton.
“Carrots in the back of the fridge that are starting to look a little suspect, can still be put into a soup,” added Wilton.
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his visit to the First Nation community Monday is 'bittersweet' following his notable absence from their ceremony to recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
An Access to Information request by CTV News shows that when Canada learned that Canadian women and children were being held in a Kurdish-run detention camp in Syria, the response was hesitant and minimal—and it appears little has changed, writes London Bureau Chief Paul Workman in an exclusive piece for CTVNews.ca.
Alberta's two major cities were voting for new mayors during municipal elections Monday after being led by Naheed Nenshi in Calgary and Don Iveson in Edmonton for multiple terms.
As polls in the Alberta municipal elections are set to close, voters in the province have also been given the chance to voice their opinions on federal equalization payments.
The recent death of Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, due to COVID-19 complications is a small warning, experts say, reinforcing that those of advanced age or with health complications are still at a greater risk than other vaccinated populations.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday sought to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to a House committee investigating the attack, challenging President Joe Biden's initial decision to waive executive privilege.
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
There are currently 4,917 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 521 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the B.C. ministry of health.
Early reports indicate that everyone has been accounted for after a floatplane capsized in Tofino, B.C. on Monday afternoon.
A legal battle is brewing between two of Canada's largest defence contractors over upgrades to a pair of New Zealand navy warships in British Columbia.
Jyoti Gondek has been declared as Calgary's next mayor.
Monday is more than a mayoral race. There are also 14 council seats up for grabs, including nine that will see new council members elected, (plus a new mayor). Here's a rundown on the results as they roll in:
George Chahal addressed the controversy surrounding an episode on federal election night, calling his decision to remove a piece of campaign literature promoting his opponent "a dumb mistake."
Amarjeet Sohi won a sizable victory in Edmonton's mayoral race, while incumbent city councillors had a mixed night.
Red Deer and Parkland County were among the Alberta municipalities to elect new mayors on Monday night.
Anne Stevenson was elected for city council in O-day'min, CTV News declared.
The Toronto rapper who was wanted for murder before he was arrested earlier this month in Los Angeles is a member of a criminal gang who organized a botched hit trying to target his brother's killer, according to documents unsealed in an American extradition hearing.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is being asked to apologize for 'divisive' comments made on Monday about immigrants coming to Ontario 'to collect the dole.'
Some 215,000 Ontarians successfully downloaded their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code Monday morning and they should consider themselves lucky.
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was fatally stabbed near his school in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon, staggering inside to seek help.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the Montreal Fire Department paid tribute to Pierre Lacroix on Monday after his body was retrieved from the St. Lawrence River, where he died performing a water rescue.
Quebec has released a new type of digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination, this one meant to be used for travel out of province in a 'pan-Canadian standard.' However, the federal government is working on something similar.
The pastor of a church near Steinbach has been arrested after attending and organizing public protests, the church said.
Manitoba's health minister has apologized after appearing in a photo breaking the indoor mask mandate at an event over the weekend.
The province is reminding people to keep their proof of COVID-19 vaccination cards handy, as vaccine mandates will be sticking around in Manitoba until next year.
A Saskatchewan First Nation is pushing back against baseless claims involving the community.
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Details about how the actions of a Kindersley woman led to her child's death emerged at a sentencing in Saskatoon on Monday.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province’s ICU capacity Monday morning following a record-breaking weekend for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
A Regina man is facing charges after allegedly threatening the lives of an elected official and an official with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health.
The Regina Police Service has started an investigation after a man was found dead in the North Central neighbourhood Monday afternoon.
A seven-year-old child has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 53 new and 138 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 849.
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 208.
The Mayor of London says he will be filing a complaint with the integrity commissioner against a fellow member of city council.
The jury at the second-degree murder trial of Karl Hallman, 30, heard how a night of socializing in January of 2019 turned violent.
OPP in Norfolk County are warning residents of scams after two people in separate incidents were defrauded out of nearly $80,000 combined.
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder following a series of violent events early Saturday morning.
The troupe behind Sudbury Burlesque say they're eager to hit the stage as they return this month for nine performances at the Coulson Nightclub. They're promising something for everyone but in a small, swankier atmosphere.
Noront Resources Ltd. announced Monday it has agreed to terms with Australia's Wyloo Metals to acquire up to 100 per cent Noront shares for C$0.70 in cash.
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Police are continuing to search for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in Perth County this weekend.
Waterloo regional police are investigating two reports of bomb threats emailed to businesses over the weekend.