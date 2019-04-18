

A 28-year-old driver is in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into two parked cars in South Vancouver.

The man was behind the wheel of a grey Acura that slammed into a Land Rover and one other vehicle near Main Street and East 42nd Avenue Wednesday night.

Police said they're still working to determine what could have caused the collision.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 9 p.m. and had to use the Jaws of Life to cut the Acura driver out of the car. Witnesses told CTV News the man seemed to be in bad shape.

"They were doing CPR for at least I'd say five minutes," Judy Sandhu said.

The driver was taken to hospital with injuries police described as serious.

The crash closed a stretch of Main Street for a couple of hours overnight, but it was reopened by Thursday morning.