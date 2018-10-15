The man accused of killing a Japanese student in Vancouver has pleaded guilty to interfering with human remains.

William Victor Schneider entered the plea Monday morning in connection with the death of Natsumi Kogawa in 2016. He had previously said he was not guilty of the charge, but on Monday, he changed his plea.

Schneider has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

He is accused of killing Kogawa then stuffing her body in a suitcase. Her remains were found on the grounds of the Gabriola House mansion two years ago, about two weeks after she was reported missing.

Crown counsel is giving its closing arguments following the plea.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard the accused tried to end his own life after confessing he'd done "something bad."

His brother testified last month that as police investigated Kogawa's disappearance, Schneider revealed the location of Kogawa's body to him.

Warren Schneider Jr. said his brother planned to overdose on heroin, and asked him to relay the information to police after his death.

But Schneider survived the attempt, and his brother said he then went to police to tell them where to look for her body. Schneider was arrested in Vernon, B.C. the same day.

