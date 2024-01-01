'Absolutely devastating': 1 dead, multiple others injured after fire in Surrey home

One person has died after a house fire in Surrey Monday morning, while multiple others escaped with injuries.

First responders were called to a home on 26 Avenue near 144 Street just before 7 a.m. New Year's Day, according to the Surrey RCMP.

"Upon police attendance, the residence was fully engulfed and was being contained by fire crews on scene," a statement from the detachment said, adding that one person was found dead inside the house.

The RCMP said four people were rescued and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News that six patients were transported to hospital

Asked about the discrepancy, the RCMP said that the number given by paramedics likely reflected the true total because the "event evolved" after Mounties sent an early morning media release.

"It was just like, burning up. I mean, it covered the whole area," said James McLean, a neighbour. "And the flames were shooting up as high as the trees."

One man who lives a few blocks away said he woke up to the smell of toxic smoke.

"You can smell like plastics and all that kind of stuff," said Andrew Hunter.

“My heart goes out to the families that are affected by this," he added "Especially the start of the new year, just absolutely devastating.”

One man told CTV News his son had attended a small party at the home but left before the morning fire. He says in addition to young adults in their 20s, there were also parents and a grandfather believed to be in the home. Details have not been released on the age, gender or identity of the person who died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact police at 604-599-0502.