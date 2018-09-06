

A new Nike ad featuring football player Colin Kaepernick has drawn widespread criticism online, including from a former Vancouver Canuck who called the partnership "absolutely absurd."

David Booth, who is currently a free agent, spoke out against the athletic brand Wednesday evening in a tweet that seemed to suggest the ad's tagline could be used as encouragement for violence.

"'Believe in something even if it means sacrificing everything' does this mean you can fly a plane into a building? How can so many people (at Nike) be this ignorant as to the logical fallacy this entails," the 33-year-old forward wrote. "This is absolute absurd. I really don’t understand. Why would u support this?"

The post sparked a flurry of responses, most of them criticizing the hockey player's reasoning.

"Didn't think you could be worse off the ice that on… Guess I was wrong," wrote one user.

Another accused Booth of "giving hockey players a bad name."

Booth engaged with dozens of users over the next several hours before tweeting, "Good night everyone. That's for the kind tweets. Let's keep America great," along with the hashtag #MAGA, or "Make America great again"—a slogan commonly associated with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, quickly became one of the most controversial figures in sport in 2016 when he began kneeling during the U.S. national anthem ahead of games in protest of police brutality and racial inequality.

The display quickly became the topic of heated debates about patriotism and racism in the United States.

On Monday, he became the new face of Nike's "Just Do It" campaign, posting an image of himself to Twitter with the caption: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

The partnership has proven equally divisive, with some social media users deciding to boycott or even destroy Nike products, while others commended the brand for taking a stand alongside Kaepernick.

