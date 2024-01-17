About 25% of flights cancelled at Vancouver airport during snowstorm

Vancouver International Airport says that while upwards of 25 centimetres of snow fell in its airfield during Wednesday’s storm, most flights still took off and landed.

YVR’s online schedule showed dozens of flights set to depart before noon were cancelled due to the weather, however the airport said in an evening update that “more than 75 per cent” of scheduled flights arrived and departed Wednesday.

YVR said that winter weather is expected to impact flight schedules for at least the next 24 hours. It added that crews will continue de-icing planes and snowplowing the taxiways and runways.

It urged travellers to check their flight status before coming to the airport on Thursday.

Air Canada says it has a "flex rebooking policy" in effect for those affected and WestJet says it has implemented flexible change/cancel guidelines in light of the storm.