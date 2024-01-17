VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • About 25% of flights cancelled at Vancouver airport during snowstorm

    Share

    Vancouver International Airport says that while upwards of 25 centimetres of snow fell in its airfield during Wednesday’s storm, most flights still took off and landed.

    YVR’s online schedule showed dozens of flights set to depart before noon were cancelled due to the weather, however the airport said in an evening update that “more than 75 per cent” of scheduled flights arrived and departed Wednesday.

    YVR said that winter weather is expected to impact flight schedules for at least the next 24 hours. It added that crews will continue de-icing planes and snowplowing the taxiways and runways.

    It urged travellers to check their flight status before coming to the airport on Thursday.

    Air Canada says it has a "flex rebooking policy" in effect for those affected and WestJet says it has implemented flexible change/cancel guidelines in light of the storm. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. military launches another barrage of missiles against Houthi sites in Yemen

    The U.S. military fired another wave of ship- and submarine-launch missile strikes against Houthi-controlled sites Wednesday, multiple U.S. officials said, marking the fourth time in days it has directly targeted the group in Yemen as violence that ignited in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war continues to spill over in the Middle East.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News