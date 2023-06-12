Abbotsford golfers celebrate hometown hero Nick Taylor after historic Canadian Open win

History was made at the Canadian Open in Toronto Sunday, and B.C.’s own Nick Taylor is now a household name.

After his thrilling final putt to take home the trophy for Canada for the first time in 69 years, there were celebrations across the country—but none were bigger than in his hometown of Abbotsford.

Taylor lives in the B.C. city with his wife and two kids, and he still has a strong connection with the Ledgeview Golf Club, a course he grew up playing.

Everyone from Ledgeview had their eyes on Taylor Sunday, said long-time member Robert Templeton.

“We’d seen the putt he had to make, and we thought, ‘Oh boy this is tough,’” he recalls.

“Until it went in—what a feeling for all of Canada really, but here at Ledgeview, all our members are just pumped. It’s just great,” Templeton said.

He said Taylor is normally a balanced, controlled guy, so it was fun to see him come out of his shell during the epic victory.

“I’ve known Nick since I was a junior golfer. He continues to be a huge presence at Ledgeview,” said Brad Clapp, general manager of the club.

“I know how much work he puts in, I know how dedicated he is to his craft, and we couldn’t be more proud of him,” he said.

Clapp said Taylor’s legacy at Ledgeview is second to none, and he’s of course an honourary lifetime member. But he said the now legendary pro is very humble.

“We’ll see him on his weeks off, he’ll come out and roll some putts or go play nonchalantly, he’s so approachable, so awesome with our juniors, just acts like any other golfer,” Clapp said.

“Every time Nick comes home, he’s always the personal guy, says hi to all of us when he is out practicing,” Templeton said.

Next up for Taylor is a trip to Southern California for the U.S. Open, a chance for him to take his game to the next level against the world’s best.