Abbotsford fire sends 4 to hospital

First responders were at the scene of a residential fire in Abbotsford on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (Image submitted to CTV News by Al Meikle) First responders were at the scene of a residential fire in Abbotsford on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (Image submitted to CTV News by Al Meikle)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener