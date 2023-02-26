Abbotsford fire sends 4 to hospital

Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a residential fire in Abbotsford, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

The fire was reported at around 1:45 p.m. and six ambulances were dispatched to respond, a spokesperson for BC EHS told CTV News. No information was available about the patients' conditions.

The Abbotsford Police Department, in an email, said that officers were deployed to the scene on Tessaro Crescent near Old Yale Road to assist with traffic control after a "residential structure fire."

APD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Walker said the fire was not suspicious.

CTV News has contacted the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service for more information. This story will be updated if a response is received.