Abbotsford, B.C., officials 'very concerned' with up to 220 mm of rainfall expected through Wednesday

Vancouver -

Overnight rainfall in flood-ravaged Abbotsford, B.C., was no match for the city's fully operational Barrowtown Pump Station, but officials remain anxious about the forecast over the coming days.

Mayor Henry Braun said the atmospheric river that arrived on the South Coast Thursday delivered approximately 50 millimetres of rain, but that the Barrowtown floodgates remained fully open throughout the night, allowing the swollen Sumas River to continue emptying into the Fraser.

"Overnight conditions remained stable across the flood zone," Braun said at a Friday morning update.

"Despite this positive news, we remain very concerned about the coming weather events and the impact they will have."

The mayor noted that floodwaters in the Sumas Prairie were dropping by up to eight inches per day prior to Thursday's storm, but only decreased by three inches over the last 24 hours while pumps grappled with a new influx of rain and river runoffs.

And the next two atmospheric rivers expected to reach the region Saturday and Tuesday could be significantly wetter.

"Current estimates are that we will receive between 90 and 120 millimetres Saturday and Sunday, with an additional 50 to 100 millimetres of rain Tuesday and Wednesday," Braun said. "Cumulatively, that is more water in total than the initial event, although over a longer period of time."

The historic storm that caused devastating flooding, landslides and highway washouts in B.C. last week delivered about 180 millimetres of rain to Abbotsford over about two-and-a-half days.

Given the forecast, Braun said the city does not expect any changes to existing evacuation orders before the middle of next week.

"We understand this is a difficult time for everyone impacted by this difficult situation," the mayor added. "Please know we are focussed on your safety and will continue to update you as we can."

Meanwhile, Canada Task Force 1 is continuing to perform rapid damage assessments in the city. More than 2,000 properties have been assessed so far, and the team is expected to undertake 1,000 more over the coming days.

This is a developing story and will be updated.