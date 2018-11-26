

CTV Vancouver





A newborn baby is fighting for their life after being abandoned outside of a Mission, B.C. daycare Friday.

RCMP officers secured the scene with police tape around Heritage Park Child Care Centre, located on Prentis Avenue and Stave Lake Street.

Officers with Victim Services also attended the scene.

A white tent was set up over a dumpster, which was covered by a blue tarp. At the time, police remained tightlipped about their investigation and said there was “no public safety concerns whatsoever.”

On Monday, authorities told CTV News the baby had been found and taken to hospital.

Police said a 21-year-old woman was arrested and released in connection with the incident. No charges have been laid.

Authorities would not comment on whether the woman is related to the newborn.

