A year of trauma, catharsis and finally peace for some survivors of Kamloops school
The nightmares started last May, said Harvey McLeod, chief of the Upper Nicola Indian Band and a survivor of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
They tormented McLeod for months after the discovery of 215 suspected unmarked graves at the school he attended for two years.
Then one night he was visited in his dreams by a young girl who set him free.
“It's been tough on me and so wonderful at the same time,” said McLeod.
The year since the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced that ground-penetrating radar had located the suspected grave sites in a former apple orchard has been one of national reckoning about residential schools in Canada.
But for survivors of the residential school system it has meant much more: reawakened trauma, catharsis, and, for some, a kind of closure.
“There was a little girl by my right leg, always there,” McLeod recalled of his dream. “I'd get up and walk and she'd be holding onto my leg or my hand. It seemed like everywhere I went that little girl was there.”
The dream ended when the girl walked to a door, waved and left, he said.
“My conclusion was, I'm OK now and she's OK and she's going to go home,” said McLeod, 68. “I think she was another child at the school that looked after me and I took care of her.”
Percy Casper, 73, spent 10 years at the Kamloops school. He said he was distraught and angry when he heard the announcement.
“The last year I really had to bear down and go back to my ceremonial life and roots,” said Casper, a member of the Bonaparte Indian Band near Cache Creek. “When I first found out about the 215, I was like a rubber band. I was maxed out and I was ready to snap.”
The former U.S. Marine and Vietnam War veteran said he found peace following a summer solstice ceremony last June at a healing location near Cache Creek.
A mother grizzly bear and three cubs watched in the distance as salmon, venison and berries were left at the sacred site. They emerged from the forest to eat the offerings as he prepared to leave, said Casper, who took their visit as a sign to find strength.
“It was up to me to revisit myself spiritually, and say, 'Hey, you have to help yourself. You've got kids. You've got grandkids and you have people,”' he said. “So, I'm very proud to say I'm guilty of helping my people.”
Prof. Nicole Schabus, an Indigenous and environmental law expert at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, said upset survivors started calling her in the hours following the announcement about the suspected graves last May.
“Immediately, it flashed the survivors back to being children again and it brought the intergenerational trauma,” she said.
Many told her about dreams of seeing little boys standing alone, said Schabus.
“It took them a long time to actually realize they were looking at themselves,” she said, adding that many survivors recognized they were ready to move on from their experiences.
Mike Arnouse, 79, spent 11 years at the Kamloops school. He said the past year has seen him renew his commitment to living in unity with the land.
“There's a cycle of life and we belong in that cycle,” he said. “The birds know what to do. The four-legged animals know what to do. The fish know what to do, but do we?”
The Adams Lake Indian Band member said residential schools were built to take Indigenous people off the land and impose the Western world on them.
“They've been practising on us for 500 years,” he said. “I always make the joke, 'I was the smartest one in Grade 2 for eight years.' ”
The Kamloops residential school operated between 1890 and 1969, when the federal government took over operations from the Catholic Church and ran it as a day school until it closed in 1978.
A 4,000-page report in 2015 by the National Truth and Reconciliation Commission detailed harsh mistreatment at the schools, including emotional, physical and sexual abuse of children, and at least 4,100 deaths at the institutions.
The report cited records of at least 51 children dying at the Kamloops school between 1914 and 1963. Health officials in 1918 believed children at the school were not being adequately fed, leading to malnutrition, the report noted.
Kamloops survivor Garry Gottfriedson, 69, said the past year had been emotionally draining for the members of Tk'emlups te Secwepemc, who were unable to mourn in private.
“This was such a public thing,” he said.
Gottfriedson, 69, an internationally known poet who provides curriculum advice to Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops on Secwepemc Nation protocols and cultural practices, said community members still struggled with anxiety about the discovery and the next steps for the site, including exhumation.
“It's different than a graveyard because we know the people who are taken to a graveyard and buried there,” he said. “It's settled. But there's so many unknowns with the 215 bodies. Those kids are buried in our yard. It's a constant reminder.”
McLeod said the discovery of the unmarked graves at Kamloops had forced individuals, institutions and countries to face their past.
“It's going to take some time, but it changed all of us in one way or another,” he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'act of madness': former U.K. PM Blair says
The United Kingdom's former prime minister Tony Blair says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is an 'act of madness.' In an interview on CTV's Question Period airing Sunday, Blair said Putin doesn't appear to be the same man he knew in the early 2000s.
Officials confirm 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis in children in Canada
Ten children in Canada were found to be suffering from severe acute hepatitis not caused by known hepatitis viruses over a nearly six-month period recently, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
A year of trauma, catharsis and finally peace for some survivors of Kamloops school
The nightmares started last May, said Harvey McLeod, chief of the Upper Nicola Indian Band and a survivor of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
Australian Labor topples conservatives, PM faces early tests
Australia's center-left opposition party toppled the conservative government after almost a decade in power, and Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese in his Saturday election victory speech promised sharper reductions in greenhouse gas emissions while he faces an early foreign policy test.
Flu cases on the rise in Canada despite expected fall
The federal government is reporting a sharp rise in influenza in recent months, at a time of the year when detected cases generally start to fall in Canada.
Price of gas remains high across Canada heading into long weekend
Canadians may find a lot of long faces at the pump heading into the long weekend as gas prices across the country remain high.
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
'This is an unusual situation': Feds monitoring monkeypox cases in Canada
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the federal government is monitoring monkeypox cases and their chains of transmission after two cases were confirmed in this country.
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
The World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island 'adventure cat' skis, bikes and kayaks
Before Michelle Gagnon figured out her that her cat liked playing fetch outside in the snow, Bodhi was a skittish kitten.
-
Victoria releases summer events guide, highlights more than 100 free concerts
"Victoria is such a lively and exciting place to be in the summer, and there is a pent-up demand for people to be out and about enjoying the city," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.
-
A year of trauma, catharsis and finally peace for some survivors of Kamloops school
The nightmares started last May, said Harvey McLeod, chief of the Upper Nicola Indian Band and a survivor of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
Calgary
-
Matthew Tkachuk sends support to Edmonton Oilers mega-fan Ben Stelter
Matthew Tkachuk says all of the Flames are behind Oilers fan Ben Stelter.
-
Calgary high school student takes top honours at Canada-wide science fair
It's an invention that could save lives in an emergency, and was created by a Calgary high school student.
-
Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1
Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece.
Edmonton
-
Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'act of madness': former U.K. PM Blair says
The United Kingdom's former prime minister Tony Blair says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is an 'act of madness.' In an interview on CTV's Question Period airing Sunday, Blair said Putin doesn't appear to be the same man he knew in the early 2000s.
-
'Still going': Some RVers say high gasoline prices could keep them closer to home
With gasoline prices hitting all-time highs, Jeff Redmond says he's planning to stay closer to home when RV camping this summer.
-
Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1
Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece.
Toronto
-
Marineland bans lawyer, filmmaker and scientist among others from entering park
Marineland has banned a number of people from its premises, some of whom have never visited the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, days before the facility was set to open for the season.
-
Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since end of February
Ontario is reporting another 13 deaths related to COVID-19 as the positivity rate in the province continues to slowly decline.
-
Ontario Liberals say they will launch task force to tackle Toronto carjackings
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca announced over the long weekend that, if elected, he would take action to put an end to the string of carjackings that has plagued Toronto.
Montreal
-
After weeks of questions over Bill 96 and health, official answers still lack detail
Quebec's College of Physicians and some top lawyers say there's lots of grey area in how Bill 96 will play out in health care -- even after multiple requests to the province to clear up confusion.
-
Kahnawake students lead protest against Quebec's Bill 96
Following demonstrations last weekend in Montreal where thousands walked through the downtown core in protest of Quebec's French-language laws, students in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake are leading a walk of protest Saturday.
-
Quebec adopts ankle monitor system to protect domestic violence victims
Quebec has become the first jurisdiction in Canada to adopt monitoring devices to protect victims of conjugal violence.
Winnipeg
-
Ex-wife of Winnipeg man charged in 'horrifically grisly' death granted protection order, court records show
A review of court records paints a disturbing picture of a Winnipeg man now charged in what the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has described as the “horrifically grisly” homicide of a young Indigenous woman in North Kildonan.
-
Remains of eight dogs found in freezer of vacant Winnipeg home
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service found the remains of eight dogs inside a freezer at a vacant Winnipeg home.
-
State of local emergency declared in Whiteshell Provincial Park, Betula Lake area to be evacuated
The province has declared a state of local emergency within the Whiteshell Provincial Park, and says residents in the Betula Lake area should be prepared to evacuate
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating after reports of shots fired, man found dead behind apartment building
Saskatoon police are investigating after reports of two men being injured, shots fired and one person found dead.
-
Saskatoon mom pushing for in-person doctor visits after her daughter went two years with undiagnosed respiratory issues
A Saskatoon mother is sharing the importance of in-person doctor’s appointments after it took two years to figure out why her daughter was experiencing reoccurring respiratory issues.
-
Charleston Hughes returns to the Roughriders highly motivated
Charleston Hughes is back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders after spending last season with the Toronto Argonauts.
Regina
-
'No one is surprised': Sask. gets snow to start long weekend
While the May long weekend is known as the unofficial start of summer, oftentimes in Saskatchewan, the holiday weekend comes with cold weather.
-
SHA leasing 110K square feet of College Ave. office building
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has leased more than 110,000 sq. ft. of the former Co-operators building on College Avenue, with plans to move hundreds of employees into the space.
-
Regina police dog seriously injured during arrest
A Regina police dog was seriously injured during an arrest of a man charged with sexual assault, on Thursday morning.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just in shock': Fire at Dartmouth scrap metal business out; air quality improves
A section of Dartmouth's Burnside Industrial Park was shut down Friday after a fire in a scrapyard triggered alerts and air quality warnings.
-
Kalin's Call: Warmer temperatures, risk of thunderstorms expected for long weekend
Some warmer temperatures are expected for the Maritimes during the upcoming May long weekend. With that, however, brings a few rounds of showers with a risk of thunderstorms.
-
Costs reach $25.6 million for public inquiry into 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting has already cost $25.6 million to investigate the April 18-19, 2020, rampage -- and there are still about five months remaining in its mandate.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm causes damage in London, Ont Saturday
If you were hoping to soak up the sunshine this Victoria Day long weekend, you may want to instead pack an umbrella Saturday.
-
Reported gas leak postpones London Majors home opener
It was definitely a night to remember for people in attendance at Labatt Park on Friday evening after a reported gas leak forced the evacuation of the park during the season opener.
-
OPP promote road safety ahead of long weekend
The OPP is reminding drivers to put safety first when they head out for long weekend road trips.
Northern Ontario
-
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
-
What to do when your home appraisal falls short as the housing market cools
The cooling housing market has left some buyers with mortgages that can't cover the full cost of their home following an appraisal. Toronto-based mortgage broker Mary Sialtsis discusses what options these buyers have.
-
It’s the weekend…rest, relax and enjoy these activities
Here are some of the activities you can check out this long holiday weekend in Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins.
Kitchener
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Waterloo Region
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Father of deceased Cambridge boy found dead: WRPS
A man found dead in Milton early Friday morning is believed to be Curtis Hesselink, the father of an 8-year-old boy found dead in Cambridge last week.
-
Mysterious foam erupts from Cambridge, Ont. roadway
The City of Cambridge is investigating after a mysterious foam erupted from the intersection of Fountain Street and King Street twice in the past 24 hours.