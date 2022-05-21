A year of trauma, catharsis and finally peace for some survivors of Kamloops school

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Australian Labor topples conservatives, PM faces early tests

Australia's center-left opposition party toppled the conservative government after almost a decade in power, and Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese in his Saturday election victory speech promised sharper reductions in greenhouse gas emissions while he faces an early foreign policy test.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener