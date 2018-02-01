British Columbia’s police watchdog has cleared Abbotsford officers of any wrongdoing in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect last year that ended in the death of Const. John Davidson.

The chief civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office reviewed evidence and released the decision Thursday, saying Davidson and his colleagues reacted appropriately to the Nov. 6 incident.

"The CCD has found the actions of the police were justified, and thus does not consider that any police officer has committed an offence under any enactment," the organization said in a statement.

Abbotsford police initially responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a shopping complex on Mount Lehman Road. Police say the man driving the allegedly stolen vehicle opened fire on members of the public.

The suspect also fired at Davidson, who was struck and later died of his injuries.

The suspect, 65-year-old Oscar Arfmann, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The IIO full report on the incident has been delayed while Arfmann stands trial for Davidson’s murder.

“We are issuing this statement to satisfy the public that the IIO has conducted a thorough, independent and timely review of this investigation,” CCD Ron MacDonald said.