VANCOUVER -- It is almost time to ring in the New Year.

The team at BC Liquor Stores joined CTV Morning Live to share their top New Year's picks from bubbly to spirits.

BC Liquor category manager Adele Shaw shared some options for those who prefer spirits.

The top picks from Shaw were:

Woodford Reserve Distiller's Select Bourbon

Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake

Whitley Neill Rhubarb and Ginger Gin

Bacardi 10-year-old

There are a lot of choices when it comes to New Year's bubbly.

Master of wine and category manager Barbara Philip shared her top picks:

Varias Cava Genui Brut Nature (BCL Select)

Lambrusco Di Sorbara Soliera (BCL Select)

Domaine Vendange Grande Reserve Cremant De Savoie (BCL Select)

Taittinger Brut Reserve

TASTE Magazine's resident bartender, David Wolowidnyk, joined the show once again.

Wolowidnyk shared a fantastic cocktail recipe called the Clementine Bubble.

Check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live.