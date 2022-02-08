'A starting point': B.C. farmers say $228M in recovery funding may not go far enough

B.C. farmers whose livelihoods were submerged in floodwaters last fall say they're pleased a recovery program has been announced, but it might not be enough.

Even though it's the largest recovery program for agriculture in B.C.'s history, Abbotsford chicken farmer Dave Martens told CTV Morning Live Tuesday the new funding might not go far enough for some members of the industry.

"It's probably a starting point," Martens said, adding that he spoke to some of his neighbours after the funding was announced. "It's definitely needed money, we'll see how the rollout process goes."

Martens himself said he lost 40,000 birds in the November floods and he said his operation may not be up and running again until the late summer or fall. More than 1,100 farmers were impacted by B.C.'s floods.

On Monday, provincial and federal agriculture ministers announced up to $228 million will be available for agriculture recovery. The flood recovery program will help with expenses in four main areas that are not covered by existing government programs or private insurance, like clean-up, repair and animal welfare and to cover loss of perennial plants.

Martens said that before Monday's announcement, no government funding had been given to aid farmers. Instead, local community groups who've stepped up have been "a bright spot" for those impacted by floods.

"I will say this whole process has drawn our community and farmers closer together," he said.

"But we have not received any government funding up until this point so I'd say it's probably an overdue announcement, but I am very thankful they have announced something."

Martens hopes government staff will be made available to help farmers through the application process for the announced aid package, saying many are still rebuilding their lives.

"I think in the process farmers want to be treated with respect," he said. "This is not like losing a job. We're family farms, we live and eat and breathe our farming businesses so, for myself, I think some of us are still in shock and disbelief of what's happened."